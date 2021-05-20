As the fog clears from the 2021 NFL Draft, the current and future professional success of Oregon football looks brighter than ever.
The Ducks had five or more players drafted for the first time since 2015 and for the seventh time in program history. Multiple other Ducks were signed as undrafted free agents. Penei Sewell joined former teammate Justin Herbert as yet another first-round product, highlighting the consistent array of NFL talent in the UO program. Star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is poised to be selected at the top of the 2022 draft, with the distinct possibility of being the first overall pick.
The talent recruited in the Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich eras is gone with Mario Cristobal at the helm. Of course, exciting NFL talent has come out of Eugene in the past decade and a half. But, the unique style of play implemented by Kelly didn’t necessarily translate to the traditional style of the NFL.
Cristobal, on the other hand, prefers a pro-style of play that translates easier to the professional ranks. Kelly notoriously recruited players that fit his specific scheme, but Cristobal has gone out and targeted the best talent available — with a focus on building the trenches. Although it may seem like the most logical course of action, catering the strategy to the talent on the roster has propelled Oregon to the top of the Pac-12. Further, Oregon, USC and Stanford led the conference in total draft picks, highlighting Oregon’s ability to dominate both the collegiate and professional ranks.
The Pac-12 is home to at least one elite program in Oregon but fails to meet the high standards set by the likes of the SEC and BIG 10. Conference implosion and lack of postseason success have placed Oregon and company firmly behind their national counterparts. However, a strong sign of positive growth and program strength is draft success. NFL-caliber players will, obviously, boost a school’s reputation in terms of national recognition and recruiting. Younger players want to ensure their future athletic careers can go beyond the collegiate level. Oregon has increasingly become a more established professional development program in recent history.
Of course, Cristobal is a firm believer in future draft success for Oregon prospects. Objectively, Oregon is poised to produce top prospects for years to come. Young defensive back talent was overshadowed by the four Oregon secondary studs that heard their names called this year. UO became just the 13th school to have four defensive backs selected in a single draft. Five-star talents like Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe and Ty Thompson are set to etch their names into the early rounds of coming mock drafts.
The class of 2022 could be the greatest draft class in school history. In-person spectators will return to peak Oregon football spearheaded by Thibodeaux and Cristobal.