Oliver: Freedom of speech on college campuses

Freedom of speech on college campuses continues to be a contentious issue. From all sides, I hear that there should be more listening and less yelling. There are specific laws relating to private property that add nuance to the broader freedom of speech argument. On private property, like the University of Oregon, jurisdiction remains with the President and student body government as to what speech is allowed and not allowed on campus. Determining what speech is acceptable is often unclear and polarizing.
Proponents of the First Amendment like to use freedom of speech to justify why they should be allowed to say whatever they want, wherever they want. That argument is flawed when the individual is standing on private property. The University of Oregon has a separate set of guidelines that individuals on the property have to follow when they are voicing an opinion. The code of conduct can limit an individual’s freedom of speech on behalf of the greater community. If people disagree with the guideline that restricts their speech, they should work to change the code of conduct on campuses.
The Goldwater Institute has done exactly this. This conservative lobbying group is advocating for codes that limit counter protests that have erupted on college campuses. They assert that conservative viewpoints are being culturally exiled from college campuses. Thus the institute believes that rules need to be put in place to limit counter protests—which they argue are a retaliation to conservative talking points.
The irony of this model is that its strict protection of free speech and “disciplinary sanctioning” for counter protests infringes on the First Amendment. Controlling and punishing speech makes it inherently unfree.
The freedom of speech discussion on college campuses is a symptom of a greater cultural reckoning bubbling up. People are no longer tolerant of talking to others who disagree with them politically. Conservative or liberal think tanks should not be implementing guidelines that limit free speech on college campuses—the community should self-regulate and address the cultural issue on its own. Students are practicing a simulation of life on campus, and it is important to let discussions ensue, allow problems to arise and pass without the intervention of lobbying groups.
Going down a hyper-politicised path in hopes of finding understanding often leads to a dead end. On the contrary, getting coffee with someone who disagrees with you politically would bring perspective to a usually divisive online conversation. Misunderstandings on either side can be clarified, and both individuals might walk away with a newfound respect for someone, even if they hold opposing viewpoints on most issues.