Opinion: The UO campus contains a plethora of couples, but none are better than the pair that’s made the Global Scholars Hall lawn their preferred stomping grounds.

To listen to the audio portion of this story, click HERE

We’ve made it to spring term. The sun will soon be shining and love is surely in the air. I know we’ve all seen the University of Oregon’s “it” couple on one of their daily strolls around the Natural and Cultural History Museum. Who could forget witnessing them share a meal outside Knight Law Center? I personally love to see them lazing about on the Global Scholars Hall lawn, rain or shine. I am, of course, talking about the wonderful pair of mallards that have taken residence in UO’s southeastern corner.

I will refer to the ducks as Drake and Henrietta throughout the article — though I suggest you continue to use the names you feel are right in your heart. The two are incredibly easy to spot across the Global Scholar Hall’s lawn. Drake’s emerald dome and bright yellow beak display a spectacular amount of UO pride that is easy to pick up on from a distance. Henrietta’s hazel plumage allows her to blend in a bit more than her partner. However, the understated feathering allows her bright blue wing patch bordered in stark white to stand out all the more.

Even if you can’t see them, you’ll definitely hear the thwap of their webbed feet on wet concrete and the quiet quacks they echo to one another as they waddle about.

I first met the couple on Jan. 19 behind Unthank Hall, though they’ve likely been together since late November. I strolled beside them for the length of the building before we went our separate ways, and I’ll never forget how Drake positioned himself between Henrietta and me, taking up as much space as his little duck body could.

His defensive behavior was precious and entirely natural.

Ducks are seasonally monogamous, so although Drake likely won’t stick around to care for Henrietta’s ducklings, he will be exceptionally protective of her and the nest until any eggs hatch.

Every time I spot this lovely pair waddling around, I can’t help but stop what I’m doing and gaze at them with admiration. Friends of mine have asked me how I know these are the same ducks every time, seeing as there are many other ducks that find their way onto campus. The answer is sorrowful.

Drake injured his left foot recently, so he now walks with a dramatic limp.

His slowed gait has not prevented the couple from sticking together. Drake hobbles after Henrietta with inspiring determination as she devours worms after a fresh rain. I’ve witnessed Drake lay down to rest his wounded leg as Henrietta charges ahead around Knight Law Center. He lays in a patch of grass while she picks up crumbs around the metal tables, but she never lets him leave her line of sight.

If they separate too far from one another, Drake takes flight to reunite with his beloved.

I’m not the only one with an incredible appreciation for Drake and Henrietta. Amalia Garzon, UO student and campus duck enthusiast, fills her Snapchat Story with images of the couple whenever she sees them.

“I’m obsessed with the ducks. Obsessed,” Garzon said. “All the couples are so cute. They make me a little sad. But that’s single life.”

Some students, however, worry about how the campus’ human residents treat the ducks who have made the university their home. Leon Oliver, UO student and fellow duck admirer, intervened after witnessing someone attempt to feed the pair a chocolate-based granola bar.

“They need a little bit of awareness around their diet,” Oliver said. “And maybe their love.”

It’s incredibly important — especially during breeding season — that ducks maintain a steady diet of grains and bugs. That’s why Henrietta is typically snacking away while Drake stands (or sits) guard over the area when students spot the pair.

Based on how Henrietta has been going off on her own as of late, I think she may be setting up a nest for incoming ducklings. I’d hate to see Drake go, but I do love the idea of having a troop of little ones on campus. Be sure to wave hello to the pair from afar while they’re still waddling together and look out for more iconic pairs who are sure to be back on campus next fall.