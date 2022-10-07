As fall term gets underway, many UO students are returning from or getting ready to attend a study abroad program. Unfortunately, not every UO student gets to have this experience. As for me, I was privileged enough to be able to experience two weeks in the Italian Dolomites learning about the region's history and its surrounding nature. However, as previously mentioned, not every UO student has this opportunity, making it important for those who have to be grateful that the UO offers these wonderful immersive programs. We must remain mindful that not everyone is given the opportunity to experience these programs. Every single student here at the UO has their own unique college experience and that is what university is about! (Antonio Morales/Emerald)