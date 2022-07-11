On June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with a 6-3 ruling. This decision leaves millions of women and people who can get pregnant extremely vulnerable as the federal right to an abortion no longer exists. It will now be up to state governments to make their own choice about abortion. A lot of states around the country will follow the Republican-led Supreme Court as its conservative leaders celebrate this ruling as it was almost entirely influenced off of religious belief. Religion has no place in our government and no right to decide the laws for those who do not even agree with their concentrated beliefs. Ultimately, this ruling completely contradicts the separation of church and state as abortion and childbirth is strictly a choice for the pregnant to make and them alone. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)