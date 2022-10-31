As long-running Democratic Governor Kate Brown’s term quickly winds down, we are again left to enjoy election season. Oregonians are left with three choices for the new face of our state: Tina Kotek, Democrat; Christine Drazan, Republican; and Betsy Johnson, Independent. Not only do Oregonians face the choice of a new leader in Salem, but they also have an important say on how Oregon moves forward with gun laws, reproductive rights and climate policy. Drazan is a proud second amendment supporter and has received loads of money from the NRA for her campaign. Not only that but both Drazan and Johnson have received A-ratings from the NRA. It only gets worse as Drazan’s top donor was discovered to have an agenda to ban abortion nationwide. Speaking of donors, according to Zachary Rogers, both Drazan and Johnson have also received over one million dollars from Nike founder and University of Oregon mega-donor Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon to become a Red state and have its gun, reproductive and climate policies reflect his conservative views. Drazan vows to veto any bills that threaten guns and gun owners. Johnson, as a state representative, continuously voted against any climate policies which would continue on the off chance she gets elected. Oregon deserves a governor who will represent our choices, our planet and our safety. This candidate is Tina Kotek; Kotek has emphasized her desire to fight against immoral gun lobbyists and the looming threat against women’s bodies. Not to mention she is endorsed by one of Oregon’s biggest environmental organizations, the Sierra Club Foundation. With all this in mind, only one thing remains: GO VOTE! (Antonio Morales/Emerald)