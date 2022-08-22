Ever since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Turkey and Russia have kept a close link to each other. This link has grown stronger and more concerning as the months have gone by. Turkey and its President Erdoğan have openly opposed the bid to accept Sweden and Finland into NATO whilst continuing to have a friendship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Moreover, Turkey has also been walking the thin line between supporting its North Atlantic military alliance by providing arms to Ukraine but for whatever reason refusing to impose heavy sanctions on its friend’s aggressive nation. President Erdoğan’s role as a member of NATO and as an “understanding” statesman with Russia has made Western leaders say “enough is enough … Turkey has played both sides of the fence in Ukraine. They have not been the reliable ally that we should be able to count on.” The West and the rest of the world are unfortunately now left uneasy as Erdoğan has made himself an untrustworthy ally in today’s Cold War. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)