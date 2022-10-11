History repeats itself and that is exactly what has happened in Russia on September 21. For the first time since World War II Russian “president” Vladimir Putin has announced a decree to mobilize 300,000 (more like over 1,000,000) reservists and conscripts. Not only did Putin announce a military draft but also he ended his decree with a fiery emphasis that he was not in fact bluffing with his nuclear threats against the Ukraine and the West. Putin wants Western leaders to limit their military support for Ukraine by making such a threat. However, leaders such as U.S. President Biden’s national security advisor have come out to condemn these empty threats and even warning “catastrophic consequences” on Russia itself. Nuclear intimidation is nothing new; we saw this happen during the 20th century Cold War and especially with the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. That crisis was supposed to teach the world that no one can win a Nuclear War. Even sworn political enemies President Kennedy and Soviet leader Khrushchev agreed on “mutually assured destruction.” No one wins a nuclear war and this threat is just a desperate attempt to show Russia as a force of power in an otherwise disastrous campaign in Ukraine. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)