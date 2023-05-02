Earlier this month the FBI conducted a raid at the home of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old U.S. Air Force National guard member working in low-level intelligence. The Pentagon has come out and claimed that his release of classified material was a “deliberate criminal act.” But the more we learn about this case the more bizarre it becomes. Teixeira’s “deliberate criminal act” was releasing classified information about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of the U.S. and its allies. However, as it turns out this regretful decision was done through the popular gaming social space, Discord. Teixeira originally leaked these sensitive documents to a private chat server called “Thug Shaker Central.” It was here that he bragged to his two dozen teenage gaming buddies about all the information he had access to. These teenage gamers were not only given access to top secret documents but they also spent much of their time sending each other racist memes and discussing videogames. Overall, Teixeira made the biggest mistake of his life and will regret not sticking with Halo and Call of Duty. Stick to gaming gamers. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)