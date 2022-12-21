Since Elon Musk officially purchased Twitter, the social media app has become a cesspool of conservative rhetoric and weird Musk stans. The space-obsessed billionaire has even allowed the return of Donald Trump, a racist and misogynistic ex-president via a public Twitter poll. But even Trump has refused to rejoin the beginning of the end of Twitter. Moreover, Musk also cleared house when he purchased the social media giant, causing a mass firing of employees and chair members. Twitter’s reputation will never be the same with an unfunny billionaire at its helm. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)