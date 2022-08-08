Devon Allen, a University of Oregon alumnus and current wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, was disqualified from the men’s 110-meter hurdles final for a false start during the World Athletics Championships. According to Robert Johnson, Cornell University’s former track and field coach, he learned from Allen’s agent that “the reaction times being measured during the meet were faster in general than usual.” However, the most interesting piece of information from the same source was that “the measured average reaction times in all three races in 2022 were considerably faster than in any other year since 2003…[and] the odds that all three events in 2022 would randomly have the quickest reaction time out of 13 different competitions equals 1 in 13 cubed, or 1 in 2,197, which is 0.00046 percent.” Meaning, that there is a 99.95% chance that the timing system was flawed at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. In other words, Devon Allen was cheated. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)