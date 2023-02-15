Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, has recently stated that he intends to ban “state universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives” in hopes of destroying them without the funding. This is increasingly problematic because, not only will this give more power to executives and presidents of these schools who are politically aligned with DeSantis, but it will make this decision more acceptable to other states with far-right leadership. DeSantis has also stated that he plans to ban an AP course on Black history in the state of Florida. There is no world where cherry-picking what your citizens get to learn is ok. Everyone has the right to know the truth without being suppressed by oppressive leadership. If DeSantis goes through with these state legislative actions, it will further perpetuate the United States’ deep relationship with systemic racism at the education level. DeSantis’ goal is to further divide an already polarized society and Florida is his playground to do so. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)