In the United States, there are about 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted iInfections each year. Approximately 50% of these infections happen in people between the ages of 15 to 24. That means STIs are a significant problem on college campuses, where about one1 in four 4 students have an STI.

The simple solution would be to say, “everyone should get tested and receive treatment accordingly.” However, reality is more complex. Since 2003, the U.S. government has cut nearly 40% of funding for STD programs. Amidst increasing STI rates and reduced capacity due to lack of funding, STD programs have sought to diversify their revenue streams through third-party billing with insurance. This means that the cost of STI screening depends entirely on your insurance coverage and your access to it.

The University of Oregon Health Center is a great example of unaffordable STI screening for the underinsured and uninsured. I called the Student Health Center, and they informed me that an STI screening would cost me approximately $250- to $300 with my medical insurance (full disclosure: my health plan sucks). The cost can be much higher for the uninsured. However, UO’s health center will not tell you the final price until after they have provided the services.

According to the National Library of Medicine, one in every five full-time college students and two in every five non-full-time college students are uninsured. If they need to get tested on campus, they would have to pay ridiculously large sums out of pocket. Last week, I sent out an anonymous survey about STI screening on campus. 90.9% of students answered that paying $250 - $300 for an STI screening was not affordable. Additionally, 63.7% of students who took the survey did not feel like the university encouraged them to get screened for STIs. I understand that a business will always try to make as much profit as possible. However, we can not overlook the necessity for ethical standards. UO’s health center should be prioritizing students sexual health and weell-being instead of inflating prices and focusing on profits.

I want to highlight that there are other resources for STI screening outside of campus. Planned Pparenthood offers much more affordable options (aboutapprox. $150 if you have to pay out of pocket). Check very well if your health insurance works with them because not all do. However, Since uUniversiisty health settings are usually an ideal and convenient location for students, offering affordable STI screening would incentivize students to get tested and practice safe sex.

The University of Oregon must offer students affordable, if not free, STI screening. If undiagnosed, students can experience much worse complications. With so many students reporting the barriers they face to practicing safe sex, the university must start prioritizing student needs.