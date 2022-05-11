Opinion: Historically, the natural public spaces in the United States have — implicitly or explicitly — been reserved exclusively for white people. That’s not some simple coincidence; it is the consequence of systematic racism.

In recent years, the words “diversity” and “inclusion” have become buzzwords. They have become a tool for industries and companies to seem more progressive. Unfortunately, the reality is that many industries have not addressed the diversity issues that have historically affected and excluded people of color. The outdoor industry is no exception.

In the United States, and particularly in Oregon, outdoor recreation and whiteness come hand in hand. Although nature is a space with multiple physical, mental and emotional health benefits, it has historically been exclusively for the white population. This diversity gap in outdoor recreation is not a simple coincidence. It is systemic and has been perpetuated by false narratives and biases.

The diversity gap in the outdoors has been maintained by a combination of centuries of economic inequality, legalized segregation and other forms of historical and present-day racial violence. According to the National Health Foundation, “statistics from multiple government agencies have shown that, although people of color make up 40% of the U.S. population, 70% of people who visit national forests, national wildlife refuges and national parks are white.” The most underrepresented minority group in these spaces have been Black people.

One could easily dismiss these findings by attributing them to cultural differences — with sayings such as, “Black people don’t hike.”

But the truth is, systemic racism and the institutions that uphold it are the ones responsible. Historically, racialized economic policies, unequal access to quality education, employment discrimination and other fundamental tools contributing to a person’s financial standing have been denied to people of color. Hence, activities such as camping, hiking and similar ventures become inaccessible. The cost of camping gear, entrance fees, unpaid leave and other factors make it difficult for individuals and families to participate in outdoor recreation; people of color are more likely to face these economic barriers.

However, the underlying factor is race. It is important to recognize that the inaccessibility to outdoor spaces among people of color originates from legislation that segregated and banned people of color from public lands such as national parks and forests. It has only been 58 years since the 1964 Civil Rights Act was signed into law, outlawing segregation and discrimination along racial lines and finally ending the racist lie of “separate but equal” treatment. The violence and trauma people of color have historically faced is still relatively fresh.

The UO Outdoor Program, a student-led organization that facilitates outdoor trips for students, is a great example of the initiative that must be taken to bridge the gap between people of color and the outdoors.

The Outdoor Program has partnered with different groups on campus, such as the Multicultural Center, the Native American Student Union and the Black Cultural Center, to organize trips and outings with them and their communities. “We have been trying to partner with groups that have established trust and an established relationship with the communities we want to work with,” Matthew Katz, the Outdoor Program director, said.

“We are trying to eliminate as many financial barriers as possible by providing free, fully funded trips for students. So, all they have to do is show up, have fun, learn about the outdoors and make a community,” Katz said. “If we do not address the issues these communities face, we are not serving all students. It is really important for us to take steps to actively address communities that often feel excluded from outdoor spaces and our program.”

If we want to see actual inclusion in this industry, we must push groups to make more efforts to diversify the outdoors. That effort isn’t solely about encouraging community engagement. It’s also about breaking the systemic cycle of discrimination. We must pressure for more people of color to be hired in positions of power and for the recognition of their contributions in cultivating the great outdoors.

Maybe then the “nature” of the great outdoors could change for good.