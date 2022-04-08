Opinion: Boycott Russian vodka in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is ineffectual and misguided.

Seeking a way to express their disapproval of Russian aggression in Ukraine, many establishments have turned their sights toward vodka, one of Russia’s most famous cultural exports. Governors across the United States have called on liquor stores to remove Russian-made products from their shelves, which has largely focused on vodka due to its close associations to the country. Unfortunately, this boycotting attempt is flawed.

In Bend, Oregon, Bill McCormick, the owner of Pine Tavern bar, filmed himself pouring out the Vodka from his shelves. He told FOX 12 of Portland that losing a couple hundred dollars was worth the protest. Despite McCormick’s good intentions, his symbolic protest misses its intended target.

Many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in multiple countries. Like the one owned by McCormick, many bars have been dumping their Stolichnaya brand vodka. The problem is Stolichnaya is Russian in name only. The name translates to "capital city" in Russian and refers to Moscow, but the vodka is distilled in Latvia and headquartered in Luxembourg. The company has rebranded to "Stoli Vodka" to emphasize and represent its roots in Latvia and reject Putin's regime.

Smirnoff is another brand that has been mistakenly considered to be Russian. The company may trace its history to 19th century Russia, but it’s now owned by the British corporation Diageo and manufactured in Illinois. In order to distance itself from Russia, Smirnoff's website currently features a large image that states, "Proudly made in America" and notes the company's history.

Very few brands imported into the United States still distill and produce vodka in Russia. According to the International Wine and Spirit Research Drinks Market Analysis, a global firm that tracks alcohol sales, roughly half of Vodka consumed in the U.S. is made domestically. In fact, imported Russian vodka makes up less than 1% of the vodka consumed in the U.S.

The entire "Boycott Russian Vodka" movement is an example of the consequences of uninformed political involvement. Although people have their hearts in the right place, their actions backfire and create more harm. The symbolic protest, which sought to act against Russia for its invasion into Ukraine and crimes against humanity, ended up harming companies unrelated to the country.

It is always amazing to see people speaking up about injustices occurring worldwide and standing with the victims. However, it is vital to be informed about the circumstances to have the tools to analyze the next step. Before making any abrupt "protest" decisions, be sure it is actually going to create the effect you seek.