Corporate media is doing everything they can to quell discourse regarding a single-payer
healthcare system, calling it pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking because of cost and feasibility. A few
weeks ago, CNN’s Jake Tapper and his panel of pundits were obsessing over the fact that it
would cost around $32 trillion over the next ten years, but they never once mentioned that it
would save between $2 trillion and $5.1 trillion overall. This is a common theme across right-
wing and centrist corporate media outlets such as FOX, CNN and MSNBC.
Every other developed nation has some form of single-payer system in place for its citizens, and
our system continually ranks lower than theirs does by a wide margin. The trite and sometimes
pretentious reply of “how can we afford it?” is never asked when it comes to proposals such as
increased military spending, which the United States spends more than the next ten countries
combined, and most of them are our allies. Nobody asked how we would pay $1.06 trillion to
occupy Afghanistan for 18 years, where nobody can define what victory looks like, and more
terrorists occupy the region now than ever before.
Trump’s most recent annual raise of $80 billion to the military is enough to cover college tuition
for a year. The corporate tax rate is the lowest it’s been since before the Great Depression and
Trump just gave a $1.6 trillion tax cut to the top 1 percent, averaging out to an extra $61,000.
We can’t afford it because our government has been historically concerned with special
interests and maintaining economic hegemony.
Conservatives have been instilling fear of government-run healthcare for decades — even
though Obamacare was originally a right-wing idea — with Sarah Palin claiming back in 2009 that there would be death panels for the elderly and sick children. But this country already has
death panels, and they’ve been implemented by the avaricious health insurance companies.
Just before Obamacare was implemented, a Harvard study revealed that 32,000-45,000 people
die every year because they lack access to basic healthcare. That number is zero in other
developed countries because they ration care based on need, not how much money a person
has in their wallet. Despite the age of the study, things haven’t appeared to have gotten any
better, especially since the CBO estimated that 32 million Americans would lose their health
insurance by 2026 after Trump gutted Obamacare, which was originally a right-wing idea dating
back to the Nixon administration. Medical bills are the leading cause of bankruptcy. Nobody
should ever have to worry about dying or going broke because they don’t have enough pieces
of paper with dead guys on them.
A red herring that conservatives like to throw into the healthcare conversation is to accuse
those in favor of single-payer as being against the free market. I’m not against the free market
when it comes to consumer goods, I just don’t want the free market dictating the type of
healthcare I receive because the system puts profit over people. False comparisons have also
been made regarding auto insurance, forgetting the fact that many Americans don’t own
vehicles and will never need it. Republican Congressman Mo Brooks even went so far as to
blame those who get sick for not taking care of themselves. I guess those who have been
diagnosed with cancer should have been a little less myopic with their lifestyles.
Don’t be fooled by duplicitous republican and democratic politicians who say they support
everyone having access to affordable healthcare. The word “access” is political doublespeak
that favors the insurance companies. I have access to a Lamborghini, nobody is stopping me,
but I don’t have the money to actually buy one. “Affordable” is a subjective term in which the
meaning is different for everyone. Some people can afford to pay hundreds of dollars per
month to private insurers, but since half the country makes $30,000 a year or less and tens of
thousands die every year due to lack of access to basic care, it seems like “access to affordable
care” is the real pie in the sky.
Given these statistics, one would think that the mainstream media would give credence to the
idea of single-payer, but that’s not what they’re paid to do. The pharmaceutical industry
collectively pays corporate media outlets around $5 billion per year on advertisements because
single-payer would massively cut into their profits.
I’m aware that no healthcare system is perfect, but that’s no reason to reject single-payer
outright. Acknowledgement of our broken system is rampant among political pundits, but they
revert to the nirvana fallacy and anecdotes from other countries as a last-ditch effort to make
their case. The majority of the country supports single-payer, including 51 percent of republican
voters. It’s time to give the American people what they want, need, and deserve.