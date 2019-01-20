Winter term is upon us, and we Oregonians are prepared for the long months of rain and gloom that come along with it. But while some students look forward to the chilly weather and grey skies, many others are suffering from something called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.
SAD is a type of depression that is related to a shift in seasons. It is possible to develop SAD in the summer, but it is most commonly seen in the months between October and May.
Less sunlight during the winter causes the brain to produce less serotonin, the chemical which regulates mood. Symptoms of SAD include lack of motivation, weight gain, problems with sleeping and decreased interest in social activities.
University of Oregon students are more likely than other students to develop SAD due to the seemingly endless days of cold and rain that we experience every Winter term.
According to the study “Average Winter Sunshine by State,” Oregon experiences only eight clear, sunny days from December till February. That number is tied with Washington and New York, and no other state fell below it.
College students are prime candidates for seasonal depression because not only are we experiencing days on end of bleak weather; but we also tend to stay up and sleep in late, missing out on that early morning sunshine that could make all the difference when it comes to getting our daily dose of natural light.
Anxiety also becomes heightened as our workload increases over the term. Falling behind in classes only compounds the problem of seasonal depression, and there are a few things to be done about this.
Traditional antidepressants usually work just fine in treating SAD, but another helpful alternative is light therapy.
Starting with 10-15 minute sessions once a day, sitting in front of bright, full spectrum light can help seasonal affective disorder go away within a couple of days. This is because a full spectrum light emulates an important quality of natural light. Even spending time outside on a cloudy day is useful since the effects of daylight are curative on their own.
Many out-of-state UO students hail from warmer climates like the bay area of California, L.A., Las Vegas and Arizona. These students did not grow up with mostly overcast skies like native Oregonians did. The move from one drastic climate to another is part of the reason why out-of-staters have trouble adjusting during Winter and develop SAD more easily than locals do.
Putting on some extra weight in the Winter can be attributed to more than delicious holiday food and pumpkin spice everything. One of the main symptoms of seasonal depression is an increased appetite for carbs, sweets and starches. Staying active and treating your body well is crucial to combating SAD. Body image issues are the last thing you need on top of seasonal depression.
Instead of Netflix binging your way through weekends this term, go outside and experience nature. Those rare days of minimal cloud cover are an essential remedy for your physical and mental health.
Don’t let your grades and social life plunge along with the temperature. Spring term is only eight weeks away!