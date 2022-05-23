With spring 2022 commencement around the corner, graduation envy and anxiety have begun to affect the UO community. Whether you are a freshman waiting for summer break, a sophomore changing their major, a junior experiencing burnout or anywhere in-between, the path to graduation is different for every student. Thinking about the future can be scary, however graduating is just the beginning to an exciting period of being an adult. Goodluck and congratulations to the class of 2022. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)