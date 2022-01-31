Letters from OSPIRG, the Oregon Student Public Interest Research Group, members on renewable energy.
To the editor:
I have loved exploring nature my entire life, and the wonders of the PNW were arguably the biggest draw for me to move to Oregon for college. In the past few months alone, I have seen some of the prettiest sights and the coolest natural wonders. However, if action is not taken soon, people will not get to keep experiencing the wonders that Oregon (and the Earth in general) have to offer. Climate change is one of the most pressing issues facing our Earth right now. If significant change does not occur soon, we will lose out on the potential for posterity to have successful and hopeful futures. One major issue pressing our state is the lack of renewable energy usage. We are urging Governor Brown to commit to switching to 100% renewable energy. Oregon can act as a catalyst for national change to mitigate the impacts of climate change that will continue pressing our Earth. By switching to renewable energy, there will be a significant reduction in the amount of greenhouse gas emissions (the leading cause of climate change) as fossil fuels are not being burned (Terrapass). In order for us to continue to enjoy the beautiful state that we call home, and for posterity to have the potential for a successful future, action must be taken now. The commitment to 100% renewable energy will not solve the issues of climate change, however, it is a necessary next step in the fight for the future.
Sadie Creemer
OSPIRG member
Eugene
To the editor:
Climate change is not some far flung issue we will be facing in the distant future; climate change is an issue we are facing today. In 2020 the sky turned red over parts of Oregon due to the choking smoke polluting the skies. Our dependence on fossil fuels is what will bring our society down. We can no longer depend on fossil fuels because not only is it degrading the environment but green alternatives exist that are more reliable for the power grid. We need energy to come from a reliable green source to meet the demands of our society. This is why we encourage Governor Brown to commit to 100% renewable energy. Switching to renewable energy will make it so energy grids are not dependent on one source. The demand on the power grid constantly changes, and with worsening storms and hotter summers, the power grid will be taxed. This is why renewable energy will allow for the power grid to receive energy from several sources (greenchild magazine). Renewable energy makes sense from the standpoint that it will help ease a burden off of the power grid –– and it makes sense for our planet. The fact is that we only have one planet. A change anywhere will help in this fight. That is why I beg Governor Brown to commit to 100% renewable energy, for our generation and for future generations.
Source: https://www.greenchildmagazine.com/8-awesome-facts-about-renewable-energy/
Jordan Bowers
OSPIRG member
Eugene