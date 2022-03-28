Over 50 years ago, students at the University of Oregon founded OSPIRG Students, an organization to run campaigns and make a difference on issues they cared about. OSPIRG is funded by a small per-student per-term fee, and every other year students get a chance to vote in the student government election to reaffirm their support for OSPIRG. OSPIRG chooses to be funded in this uniquely democratic way because it values your voice as a student –– and can then represent you with greater political power when lobbying on its campaigns!

When asked why students should vote yes, U.S. Senator from Oregon Ron Wyden said, “Grassroots activism is what drives policy changes in Washington, D.C. and in Salem. OSPIRG understands this and how to get things done. Whether it is registering new voters, pushing for clean renewable energy or fighting for affordable higher education –– I’m always honored to partner with OSPIRG.”

Since 1971, students, with training from OSPIRG’s professional organizers, have worked to promote the public interest on campus, in Salem and in D.C. –– banning plastic foam in cities across the state, passing legislation to double our renewable energy and get our state off of coal, raising thousands of dollars to fight hunger and homelessness, helping establish campus food pantries, registering thousands of students to vote and convincing Congress to make college more affordable by reducing interest rates on student loans, increasing Pell grant financial aid, simplifying the FAFSA and allocating over $20 million for free open textbooks.

Today, OSPIRG helps students learn vital leadership skills and run campaigns to commit Oregon to 100% renewable energy — building off of the commitment they helped pass for renewable electricity, making college and textbooks more affordable for Oregon’s students, protecting Indigenous water rights and fighting hunger and houselessness in our communities.

This work is vitally important on campus and gives students a voice in the issues that affect them most acutely. Through learning public speaking and lobbying skills, writing for the media and conducting research, students gain hands-on experience.

Most importantly, OSPIRG teams student activism up with professional training in order to run campaigns that win, so students, along with their peers across the state, have a voice in their local governments, Salem and Washington, D.C. to provide a voice for their interests.

We urge you to vote yes for OSPIRG in the ASUO Election on Engage before 4pm on Thursday March 31st.

Senator James Manning, District 7

Senator Floyd Prozanski, District 4

Representative Nancy Nathanson, District 13

County Commissioner Laurie Treiger

Professor Spike Gildea, University of Oregon Senate President

Professor Nicole Ngo

Professor Michael Najjar

Professor BenSaunders

Professor Jeanette deJong

Professor Derrick Hindery