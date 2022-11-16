Opinion: While people are celebrating the winning of Measure 114 on the ballot, large implications about police involvement remain.

----------

When Oregon voters found out about a measure on the ballot that would tighten gun regulations across the state, many were excited and relieved. The United States suffers tragic consequences again and again from its lack of gun control. It has reached the point that many Americans are numb to the news of the newest mass shooting. Active shooter drills have become the norm in schools and politicians dish out the same “thoughts and prayers'' whenever a new shooting inevitably happens.

While achieving comprehensive action at the federal level has proved impossible, there are more opportunities to do so on a state level. In California, for example, anyone purchasing a gun must be 21 or older and submit to a background check from a licensed dealer. The proposition in Oregon — which is now in effect — requires that all people who want to buy a firearm get a permit, complete a safety course and background check and be fingerprinted.

On the surface, the passage of Measure 114 into law seems like a flawless victory. All the requirements previously mentioned are exactly what gun control activists have been fighting for. While I am in support of gun control on this level, some of the rules this proposition will put into effect are concerning.

All regulation and power to enact these reforms is put in the hands of the police. They will hold control over who is able to purchase firearms. On top of that, it will give police across the state more funding, as they already anticipate the massive resources needed to facilitate the buying of all new gun permits for everyone in their jurisdiction. Progressives have been fighting hard for defunding police, and now they have given law enforcement a route to get a lot more.

The staggering racial bias and propensity American police have for violence is widely known. Everytown for Gun Safety reports that every year, police in America kill more than 1,000 people—who are three times more likely to be Black—with their firearms. In Portland, police use of force has gone down overall, but is still disproportional in terms of racial bias.

There has also been extensive research showing that many police departments across the country carry deep ties with and promote right-wing extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Are these the people Oregonians want to be in charge of all the new gun regulations?

Some Oregon police officials have already expressed doubt about the measure’s constitutionality. Nathan Sickler and Chris Kaber, sheriffs of Jackson and Klamath county, have both said Measure 114 is “an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.” Given their strong opinions on the matter, it is doubtful they will uphold all the requirements the new laws ask of them.

Measure 114 had a fine print to it that many voters missed, and now the entire state will pay the price.