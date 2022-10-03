Opinion: Every day, the news cycle barrages us with stories of Republican politicians’ inflammatory choices. These extremists are taking us closer to a Christian nationalist state which must be prevented at all costs.

-----------

On Sept. 14, 48 Venezuelan migrants in San Antonio, Texas, were taken onto a chartered plane and flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. They had originally come to the U.S. to seek asylum. Though the migrants had been given promises of awaiting jobs and money, they were unceremoniously left in this affluent town of 15,000 people.

Behind this action, which has been described as a “sadistic immigration stunt” by Atlantic writer Tom Nichols, were the Republican governors of Florida and Texas, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott. In fact, sending a plane of vulnerable migrants to a town that’s a known residence of the Obama family and a playground for other wealthy liberals is only one check on a growing list of similar actions. Abbott has personally organized buses of migrants to be sent to the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and cities such as Chicago. To fund these actions, the governors have used taxpayer money, including a $12 million Florida COVID-19 relief fund.

It amounts to using migrants as pawns with exceedingly cruel intentions. Ever since the rise of Trump, Republicans have become emboldened in their actions, fanning the flames of a long burning culture war into a blaze. People across the country are understandably angered by these actions and are pointing out the different potential ways the governors and those helping them broke laws.

Unfortunately, we have seen this cycle of righteous outrage many times. Due to slow moving court systems and a lack of accountability for powerful people in general, nothing concrete ever sticks to such slippery politicians. For instance, similarly infamous Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was cleared of all charges in a federal investigation into accusations of sex trafficking, despite credible evidence against him.

Taking advantage of migrants trying to start a new life is one of many cruel acts happening in the public eye. Americans have become desensitized toward the shift to authoritarian far-right rhetoric happening in the Republican party and by extension, our government. Through what they’re doing and saying, right-wing politicians are making their intentions clearer than ever.

Instead of drowning them out and dismissing Republican politicians’ maneuvers as crazy, it’s important to pay attention to what they’re trying to tell us. The rights and well-being of so many Americans are on the line, if not already at risk through a myriad of anti-immigration policies and the rollback of Roe v. Wade. DeSantis, Abbott and many others like them have carte blanche to exploit and cause the suffering of others to their advantage. Now, the role of DeSantis needs to be examined, especially with him gearing up for a 2024 presidential campaign largely reliant on appealing to Christian nationalism.

It is time to break the cycle of inaction in America before it is too late.