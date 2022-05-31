Hot: McDonald’s Frozen Coke

Yes, it is basically just a Coca Cola slushie. The Mickey D’s cup, however, holds a delicacy that symbolizes the start of summer. So turn on “High School Musical 2” and grab a Frozen Coke, because the warm months are here. — Beatrice Byrd

Hot: Spotify

Spotify is much better than Apple Music. It has a better music discovery and prediction system, offers an entire podcast section and allows you to make collaborative playlists. If you don’t agree, get lost. — Petra Molina

Meh: My grades this term

It’s like my academic motivation dried up in the three days of sun we had this term. So, yeah, my grades are just kind of meh, you know? — Cale Crueger

Meh: Roadtripping

As summer break approaches, so do my road trip plans. First stop, back home to Colorado. But, as fun as it is consuming nothing but Sour Patch Kids and caffeine, my lower back could do without sitting for 20 hours. — Caitlin Tapia

Not: Cops

Despite desperate pleas from onlookers, so-called law enforcement officers did not intervene to prevent the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, until an hour after shooting started. — C. Francis O’Leary

Not: Champions League Final

Security outside the Stade de France tried to funnel thousands of fans through one lone gate, tear-gassed the crowds then blamed the fans for the delay. I’ve been to house shows with more accessible organization. — Braydon Iverson