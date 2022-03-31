Hot or Not Graphic

(Kira Chan/Daily Emerald)

Hot: Hirons

Name another store where you can pick up a cowboy hat, plunger, finger trap toy, candle, lace gloves and Pedialyte in one trip. They won’t even ask why you put them in that order. — Braydon Iverson

Hot: Springtime

Guys, it’s springtime! It’s literally hot out now! No more long-sleeved shirts for me! Yessiree! Finally, the only time of the year when Oregon doesn’t feel like Oregon and instead feels more like Maryland or Virginia. — Ian Proctor

Meh: The Oscars

I will admit, watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock was unexpected and provided good news. But it also took away from some of the amazing award winners including the first deaf man and open queer woman of color. — Caitlin Tapia

Meh: GrubHub on Campus

The access to dorm cuisine via GrubHub has been incredibly convenient this term, especially with the fluctuating COVID cases. However, the sheer number of hand cramps I’ve developed from those paper bags can not be excused. — Emma J Nelson

Not: Stealing Textbooks

I know getting the required texts for a new class can be difficult and expensive, but please don’t visit websites like Libgen or Sci-Hub which let you download textbooks for free. — Porter Wheeler

Not: Humidity

There’s a reason (or several) we don’t live in Florida, and I for one am tired of arriving at my classes looking like my hobby is sticking forks into outlets. Definitely the worst way to make an impression. — Sadie Tresnit

Sadie is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a first-year English student from Portland. In her free time, she reads and plays music, and she is passionate about feminism and environmental issues.

Emma J is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a first year student studying journalism and creative writing. She can form an opinion on anything, but most passionately discusses queer and women’s issues.

Caitlin Tapia is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a second-year student from Colorado majoring in journalism and political science. She is most passionate about social justice and politics but loves to debate about anything.

Ian is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman with interests in journalism, political science and animation, as well as paleontology and biology. Ian's comics may appear bizarre, but this is just the way he tends to draw things.

Braydon is a columnist for the Daily Emerald opinion desk. A third-year journalism student and lifelong Duck fan, he feels a strong connection to the Eugene community and a responsibility to represent it justly through writing.

Porter is an opinion columnist at the Daily Emerald. As a student of Global Studies and Cultural Anthropology, he writes passionately about politics and culture through an intersectional lens.