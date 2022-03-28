Hot: Turning Red

Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red” is a great depiction of what it’s like to be a 13-year-old girl. It doesn’t hesitate to discuss many topics most kids’ movies don’t, like puberty and periods. — Green Johnson

Hot: Walking

Ah, spring. The sun is shining, birds are singing and gas is nearly $5 a gallon — has there ever been a more perfect time for a walk? — Cale Crueger

Meh: Sunglasses

Sunglasses make a cool and snazzy addition to any outfit, but I always lose them, break them or spend too much on them. They keep the sun out of my eyes but sometimes make the world a little too gray. — Shelton Bowman

Meh: Mask Mandate Lifted

Personally, I’m not risking getting any of the (many) diseases that come out of the coughs in lecture halls, so I’ll keep my mask on. That being said, it’ll give the RA’s a break from yelling at freshmen. Cheers, new variant. — Isaac Oronsky

Not: Lawn Mowing

Sure, it smells and looks nice to have freshly cut grass. But think of the individuals who suffer from grass allergies. This includes myself. It’s a grand display of those with fortunate allergens. Team turf. — Beatrice Byrd

Not: Fast Food Industry

From the famous McDonald’s hot coffee lawsuit for third degree burns to Papa John’s founder’s use of a racial slur the fast-food industry is failing us all. — Petra Molina