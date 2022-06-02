Hot: Pocket Fans

I’ve never been able to handle warm weather well, and I’m already tired of looking like I’ve just sprinted a marathon because of a 10 minute walk in 70 degree heat. My new handy-dandy pocket fan helps me save face. — Emma J Nelson

Hot: Morbius

Morbius is truly one of the films of our lifetime. — Porter Wheeler

Meh: Summer

A break from school stress is always a treat, but summer goes a little too long. Boredom can creep in quite quickly, and the extreme heat nowadays sure does dampen the mood as well. — Green Johnson

Meh: Moving Out

Do I feel like I’ll lose my mind if I see one more box? Yes. Is it nice to find a million clothes and books I thought I lost in my room? Also yes. — Sadie Tresnit

Not: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin has spent decades running Russia like a criminal enterprise, invaded Ukraine and has threatened to start nuclear war! He’s even told his citizens that, hey, “we all die someday.” Not very cool, bro! — Ian Proctor

Not: UO’s Mask Policy

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it’s clear the university was a little hasty in lifting the mask mandate earlier this spring. Time to pull out the KN95. — Shelton Bowman