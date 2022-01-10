Hot: Worms
The rainy season means lots of worms scattering the sidewalks. Don't be shy: Pick them up and put them somewhere safe! They're lovely little creatures, and if they poop on you, consider it good luck. — Green Johnson
Hot: Umbrellas
We are all tired of ruining our outfits with the same raincoat everyday, and walking into class sopping wet is borderline dehumanizing. So, let's collectively agree to leave the Oregonian rule against umbrellas in 2021. — Sophia Cossette
Meh: Vaping
Vaping could be the equivalent of smoking a cigarette in the 1950s: The harms are unknown. There is uncertainty when it comes to the consequences of vaping. However, experts are investigating its link with lung diseases. — Petra Molina
Meh: Walking in the rain
A walk in the rain without a care in the world seems like the perfect Oregonian hobby, but it’s not worth the trouble of messy hair and soaked clothes. In the right mood, though, it can be a great way to connect with nature. — Sadie Tresnit
Not: “It’s a Wonderful Life”
Countless references are made to this holiday classic every December. But, after watching it, life does not feel wonderful. The constantly compromised happiness of the main character does not equate to holiday spirit. — Beatrice Byrd
Not: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is too sad. I’m not going to spoil it, so I’m going to use an unrelated metaphor: This movie is like taking a happy little squirrel, taking away all of his nuts, beating the crap out of him and locking him in a dark, lonely room. — Ian Proctor