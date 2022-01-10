Hot or Not Graphic

(Kira Chan/Daily Emerald)

Hot: Worms

The rainy season means lots of worms scattering the sidewalks. Don't be shy: Pick them up and put them somewhere safe! They're lovely little creatures, and if they poop on you, consider it good luck. — Green Johnson

Hot: Umbrellas

We are all tired of ruining our outfits with the same raincoat everyday, and walking into class sopping wet is borderline dehumanizing. So, let's collectively agree to leave the Oregonian rule against umbrellas in 2021. — Sophia Cossette 

Meh: Vaping

Vaping could be the equivalent of smoking a cigarette in the 1950s: The harms are unknown. There is uncertainty when it comes to the consequences of vaping. However, experts are investigating its link with lung diseases. — Petra Molina

Meh: Walking in the rain

A walk in the rain without a care in the world seems like the perfect Oregonian hobby, but it’s not worth the trouble of messy hair and soaked clothes. In the right mood, though, it can be a great way to connect with nature. — Sadie Tresnit

Not: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Countless references are made to this holiday classic every December. But, after watching it, life does not feel wonderful. The constantly compromised happiness of the main character does not equate to holiday spirit. — Beatrice Byrd

Not: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is too sad. I’m not going to spoil it, so I’m going to use an unrelated metaphor: This movie is like taking a happy little squirrel, taking away all of his nuts, beating the crap out of him and locking him in a dark, lonely room. — Ian Proctor

Green is a first-year editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. With a major in media studies and minor in art, they love to analyze trends through the lens of drawing. He will take any opportunity to talk about his favorite cartoons, so be warned!

Sophia is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a second-year student and proud Oakland native, majoring in journalism and geography. Sophia writes most passionately about issues of social justice and intersectionality.

Petra is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a second-year student from Cusco, Peru, majoring in journalism and business administration. Petra most passionately discusses issues influencing the Latin community and minorities.

Beatrice is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a first year student studying journalism at UO. She believes in the power of fair and educated opinions that come from a desire to help strengthen communities.

Ian is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman with interests in journalism, political science and animation, as well as paleontology and biology. Ian's comics may appear bizarre, but this is just the way he tends to draw things.

Sadie is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a first-year English student from Portland. In her free time, she reads and plays music, and she is passionate about feminism and environmental issues.