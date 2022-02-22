Hot: Traveling by bus
Independent, environmentally conscious, and I get to star in a music video in my head for three hours? Count me in. Just be sure to avoid seats near kids; they kill the vibe. — Sadie Tresnit
Hot: House Bill 4147
This Oregon bill will allow convicted criminals to vote. With that, prisons will no longer be used to prevent marginalized groups from voting. Hopefully more states will follow if the bill passes. — Green Johnson
Meh: Pets in college
Post lockdown loneliness, adopting cats and dogs for companionship is very in for students. Sure, the emotional support from the critters is great but should we consider the intergenerational trauma we are passing on? — Sophia Cossette
Meh: Single-Ply Toilet Paper
Yeah, it is cheaper and you can get a lot more of it. At what cost? The satisfaction of saving is always balanced with the excruciating pain for the next few months. — Parsa Aghel
Not: NFTs
They don’t exist. It’s fiction. You’re hanging trust funds on an intangible PDF. Also, they just look stupid. Go buy a poster. Go to a concert, anything. Use your money to experience something. — Braydon Iverson
Not: Charging for laundry
Students living in UO residence halls have to pay extra to wash their laundry. Not only is living in the residence halls already incredibly expensive, most of the time, the laundry machines barely work. — Petra Molina