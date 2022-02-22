Hot or Not Graphic

(Kira Chan/Daily Emerald)

Hot: Traveling by bus

Independent, environmentally conscious, and I get to star in a music video in my head for three hours? Count me in. Just be sure to avoid seats near kids; they kill the vibe. — Sadie Tresnit

Hot: House Bill 4147

This Oregon bill will allow convicted criminals to vote. With that, prisons will no longer be used to prevent marginalized groups from voting. Hopefully more states will follow if the bill passes. — Green Johnson

Meh: Pets in college 

Post lockdown loneliness, adopting cats and dogs for companionship is very in for students. Sure, the emotional support from the critters is great but should we consider the intergenerational trauma we are passing on? — Sophia Cossette

Meh: Single-Ply Toilet Paper

Yeah, it is cheaper and you can get a lot more of it. At what cost? The satisfaction of saving is always balanced with the excruciating pain for the next few months. — Parsa Aghel

Not: NFTs

They don’t exist. It’s fiction. You’re hanging trust funds on an intangible PDF. Also, they just look stupid. Go buy a poster. Go to a concert, anything. Use your money to experience something. — Braydon Iverson

Not: Charging for laundry

Students living in UO residence halls have to pay extra to wash their laundry. Not only is living in the residence halls already incredibly expensive, most of the time, the laundry machines barely work. — Petra Molina

Tags

Sadie is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a first-year English student from Portland. In her free time, she reads and plays music, and she is passionate about feminism and environmental issues.

Green is a first-year editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. With a major in media studies and minor in art, they love to analyze trends through the lens of drawing. He will take any opportunity to talk about his favorite cartoons, so be warned!

Braydon is a columnist for the Daily Emerald opinion desk. A third-year journalism student and lifelong Duck fan, he feels a strong connection to the Eugene community and a responsibility to represent it justly through writing.

Petra is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a second-year student from Cusco, Peru, majoring in journalism and business administration. Petra most passionately discusses issues influencing the Latin community and minorities.

Sophia is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a second-year student and proud Oakland native, majoring in journalism and geography. Sophia writes most passionately about issues of social justice and intersectionality.