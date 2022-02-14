Hot or Not Graphic

Hot: Nintendo Switch Sports

The Wii Sports sequel is sure to bring back memories of failed attempts at bowling and beating your siblings at tennis. With new sports, customizable Miis and an online play option, it’s sure to be a hit. — Caitlin Tapia

Hot: Peacemaker is awesome

Peacemaker is basically all I’ve ever wanted from a superhero show. He’s absolutely insane. It feels like a buddy cop show with him and his partner Eagly, but just really stupid in a good way. — Ian Proctor

Meh:Valentine’s Day

While wearing pink, baking and wallowing in my emotions are like my top three favorite activities, I get that the corporate mushy-gushiness isn’t for everyone. Wishing love and healing to the Valentine’s haters. <3 — Cale Crueger

Meh: Oscar Nominations

While there are many astounding and brilliant films nominated for Oscars this year, I would like to know where the appreciation for the film “Sing 2” is. It may have been unhinged, but that just added to its magnificence. — Beatrice Byrd

Not: War with Russia?

Folks, there’s a lot of saber rattling in Eastern Europe right now, and I, for one, am sick of it. Presidents Biden and Putin, if you’re reading this, I only have one message: Cut it out! There. That ought to solve it. — C. Francis O’Leary

Not: Mask mandate lifting

On one hand, it's incredibly irresponsible and dangerous. On the other hand, we finally get to see everyone’s wet mouths again. — Porter Wheeler

Caitlin Tapia is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a second-year student from Colorado majoring in journalism and political science. She is most passionate about social justice and politics but loves to debate about anything.

Ian is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman with interests in journalism, political science and animation, as well as paleontology and biology. Ian's comics may appear bizarre, but this is just the way he tends to draw things.

Opinion Editor

Francis is the Opinion Editor for the Daily Emerald. They are passionate about some things. Follow them on Twitter at @CFrancisOLeary

Cale Crueger is an opinion columnist. She is a junior studying public relations and political science at the University of Oregon.

Beatrice is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a first year student studying journalism at UO. She believes in the power of fair and educated opinions that come from a desire to help strengthen communities.

Opinion Writer

Porter is an opinion columnist at the Daily Emerald. As a student of Global Studies and Cultural Anthropology, he writes passionately about politics and culture through an intersectional lens.