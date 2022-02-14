Hot: Nintendo Switch Sports
The Wii Sports sequel is sure to bring back memories of failed attempts at bowling and beating your siblings at tennis. With new sports, customizable Miis and an online play option, it’s sure to be a hit. — Caitlin Tapia
Hot: Peacemaker is awesome
Peacemaker is basically all I’ve ever wanted from a superhero show. He’s absolutely insane. It feels like a buddy cop show with him and his partner Eagly, but just really stupid in a good way. — Ian Proctor
Meh:Valentine’s Day
While wearing pink, baking and wallowing in my emotions are like my top three favorite activities, I get that the corporate mushy-gushiness isn’t for everyone. Wishing love and healing to the Valentine’s haters. <3 — Cale Crueger
Meh: Oscar Nominations
While there are many astounding and brilliant films nominated for Oscars this year, I would like to know where the appreciation for the film “Sing 2” is. It may have been unhinged, but that just added to its magnificence. — Beatrice Byrd
Not: War with Russia?
Folks, there’s a lot of saber rattling in Eastern Europe right now, and I, for one, am sick of it. Presidents Biden and Putin, if you’re reading this, I only have one message: Cut it out! There. That ought to solve it. — C. Francis O’Leary
Not: Mask mandate lifting
On one hand, it's incredibly irresponsible and dangerous. On the other hand, we finally get to see everyone’s wet mouths again. — Porter Wheeler