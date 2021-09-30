Hot:
Crystals — Crystal collecting has been repopularized by modern society in the constant search for “good vibes.” Even if you don’t feel the vibrations they supposedly emit, crystals are shiny baubles for your inner goblin to hoard. — Emma J Nelson
Hot:
Justin Herbert — Beating the chiefs is one thing, but beating them so bad they decide to sign Josh Gordon? That’s on a whole other level. — Isaac Oronsky
Meh:
Pumpkin Spice — While the beloved fall flavor marks the beginning of sweater weather, pumpkin spice is somewhat disappointing in taste. It is comforting, but often underwhelming. — Beatrice Byrd
Meh:
Staying the whole game — Game day sounds hot until you’ve been standing for four hours to watch a game that stops every 30 seconds. As Autzen’s energy dissipates, less football-savvy fans often realize that leaving post-Shout is the right call. — Cale Crueger
Not:
Biden Deportations — Despite campaigning as a stark contrast to Trump, Biden is using policies of the previous administration to deny asylum and quickly deport 14,000 Haitian refugees. No matter the party, the U.S. is no friend of immigrants. — Porter Wheeler
Not:
“Tax The Rich” hypocrisy — AOC’s “Tax The Rich” dress designer Aurora James is exposed for her own unpaid taxes after her Met Gala debut. Her many unpaid debts have come back to haunt her in the most ironic and hypocritical way. — Lauren Leone