Hot:
Stray — In the new adventure game “Stray,” you play as a stray cat navigating a dystopian world seeking to reunite with his family by solving puzzles and platforming through a decaying city. The game is set to be released early 2022. — Lauren Leone
Hot:
Melted Smoothie Bowls — Unthank’s Watershed is the best new breakfast spot on campus, and its smoothie bowls do not disappoint. If a bowl is left to sit for even slightly too long, it simply becomes another one of their signature juices. Bonus! — Emma J Nelson
Meh:
School Starting — Eternal pandemic and looming economic collapse for society brings Eugene more freshmen and traffic. Such events you may find worrying unless your grades depend on the existence of organized civilization and other students. — Porter Wheeler
Meh:
Flood in Unthank dorm room — No, it doesn’t bode well for the overall structural soundness of the building. But it made for a fun pool party while it lasted. — Isaac Oronsky
Not:
Bridgerton — Season one of Bridgerton was an indecisive mess. There is every kind of romantic trope in this disembodied love story. A second season means more romantic cliches and relationships that ignore humanistic tendencies. — Beatrice Byrd
Not:
Rain — As students return to campus this fall, they will soon know the pain of walking through Memorial Quad mud and arriving at lectures in drowned-rat fashion. When the skies aren’t clear, one thing is: Rain is decidedly not hot. —Cale Crueger