Hot: The Oregon Coast

Although it couldn’t be further from literally hot, the Oregon coast is a continually underrated gem. Everyone knows the ocean is best enjoyed with a side of salty breeze and light rain. It keeps the worst tourists away. — Sadie Tresnit

Hot: Partying In Your Hometown

While some dread returning home for break and seeing those familiar high school faces at bars and parties, I see it as an opportunity. Rekindle old flames, flaunt your new look and stay out past your nonexistent curfew. — Sophia Cossette

Meh: Glass Onion

Though this movie had an outstanding cast, it does not live up to its predecessor. It’s hard for sequels to outperform a popular original and this is a great example. Still, it was an enjoyable mediocre whodunnit experience. — Antonio Morales

Meh: Impulsive Decisions

Sure, being spontaneous sounds like a blast until it’s 1:43 a.m., and I can’t go to sleep because I just put a cake in the oven. At least I got to eat cake for breakfast. — Emma J Nelson

Not: New Year’s Resolution

In the first few days of the new year, I haven’t felt pressure to change my life’s habits. That’s a wonderful thing. In protest of the stress resolutions bring, I’ve decided not to drink water this year. #waterfree2023. — Beatrice Byrd

Not: Mondays

I mean, am I right or am I right? Who’s with me? — Braydon Iverson