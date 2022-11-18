Opinion: So is the “hustle-culture” that they have inspired.

----------

Billionaires do not inspire me. Some resemble robots or aliens with their otherworldly boring personalities, and most have background stories that do not amount to anything motivational. Though half of the rich are “self-made” today, they still come from higher economic statuses than most. Yet, they flaunt their net worth as if they weren’t born with a silver spoon in their mouths. Some throw around claims publicly that “nobody wants to work these days.” What do they say in private?

Billionaires fly around the world, leaving their massive carbon footprint behind them. While doing so, they manage to make normal people feel bad for using plastic straws. I could go on, but there’s a larger facet of the billionaire lifestyle that bothers me. I believe the hustle culture that has prospered on social media is a direct product of billionaires.

Many aspiring professionals, such as college students, look to motivational social media accounts to inspire them to get up and “grind” through their day, just as the now-rich did before. These “hustle culture” accounts view the top billionaires of the world, such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and even our very own Phil Knight, as the end-all-be-all of hard work and the blueprint to becoming rich. There’s a hope here that someday these young professionals will be rewarded with big success, such as becoming uber-rich after all the hard work is settled. It’s not a far out goal to become successful through hard work. After all, that is the American dream.

I think hustle culture is unrealistic, though. The strive to make it to the billionaire status leaves many feeling burnt out, stressed and without a social life because the “grind” took precedence before anything else. Priorities, such as relaxation and sleep, become excuses not to work for victims of hustle culture. In the eyes of hustlers, there is no work-life balance. Work is your life.

Even though only 17.8% of working Americans earn more than $100,000 per year, 44% of Americans believe they can become billionaires. There is clearly a disconnect here on how one can realistically become a billionaire in America. This makes me question why being a billionaire is so sought after in the first place. Why do so many Americans want to be rich, despite having resentment toward the rich? I believe it comes down to ego and the glorification of oneself.

With hustle culture, it’s easy to get wrapped up in oneself and how “hard-working” one may be. It’s the belief that nobody else works as hard as the individual who glorifies themselves. So, in turn, you get a big chunk of Americans with inflated egos, believing they can sit down for dinner with Elon Musk if they just work hard and are rich enough. They’re not wrong for believing in themselves or wanting to become rich, but they are victims of “hustle culture” and the billionaires that are idolized from it.

“Hustlers often rely on the evidence of success stories of tech entrepreneurs, professional athletes, or other figures who have overcome odds as proof of their eventual financial possibility,” Dr. Jasmine D. Hill, Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Sociology at UCLA, wrote.

This reliance on these figures who have lived out the dream of hustling and succeeding (again, despite their already high net worth) makes hustling a gamble in the long run. This points to why many Americans think they can become billionaires, even though they make under $100,000 annually — they blindly believe in themselves while not understanding how much of a gamble it is to be a hustler.

“Hustle culture talked individuals out of traditional jobs and into the risk of perpetual failure — then framing that risk as somehow more moral, intelligent or noble than other approaches,” Hill said.

I don’t blame the vast amount of Americans who believe in themselves and their ability to gain financial success. However, the “hustle culture” that has inspired so many Americans to adopt unrealistic beliefs and practices to gain financial success is problematic. This culture, I believe, stems from billionaires glorifying themselves and preaching about their “come-up” stories to their many fans who want to succeed just as they did.