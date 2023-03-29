Opinion: It took many years to muster up the courage to do so, but I finally did it. I picked up the charcoal, got paint ready and drew.

----------

I’ve always wanted to paint and draw but never have. I would come up with excuses most of the time: Supplies were too expensive, I didn’t know how to draw, I couldn’t think of what to draw or nothing would come out of it anyways. With all of these excuses, why try? I had a busy schedule, why make it busier with something that I know nothing about?

This debate about whether to draw or not has been going on for several years now. I learned recently, during one of my periods of doubt, that the primary issue was that I was right. I didn’t know anything about drawing or painting. I knew so little about it that I had no inspirations; no favorite artists, art periods, opinions or thoughts about art.

The idea actually excited me. I got so excited about the concept of not knowing anything about art history that I went over to Smith Family Bookstore and grabbed four big books about the subject. Over winter break, I dove into my discovery of the history of art. I learned I loved expressionism, fauvism, impressionism and very much disliked baroque. I liked the works of Van Gogh, Suzanne Valadon, Otto Dix and Helen Frankenthaler, among others.

By the end of winter break, I felt like I learned enough background knowledge about what paintings can embody, the endless possibilities of what there is to create and just general art history that I too could create my own works of art. I went onto UO’s Craft Center website, looked through a good amount of studio workshops they were offering and decided to take a workshop on portraits and landscapes.

I knew nothing about the process of painting or drawing when I entered my first workshop. I didn’t know that paintings begin with a drawing, color theory or even that charcoal is a great medium to draw with. My first painting, a still life of a statue’s lips, turned out to be great! My teacher complimented my style, saying it looked like an expressionist painting…maybe all the research payed off after all.

Now that the workshops are over — there were eight of them, all spanning three hours — I long for the feeling of swiping a paintbrush across canvas. I’m saving up for my own art supplies now, and am more excited than ever to draw. I’ve learned that it’s not about not knowing what to draw, or even how to draw; it’s about knowing that anything is possible within art. I’ve learned through the books I bought and the classes I took that every artist is different, and that is what is so enticing about art. Picasso’s “technicality” could be laughable against a painting like “The Swing,” a Rococo piece that masters detail, but there’s a reason why both are so well known — their artistic differences showcase the full spectrum of art.

I couldn’t have had a better experience at the Craft Center, either. The supplies they had, and the quality of them, allowed me to express whatever I wanted to draw and paint.

“The Craft Center is a space for students to come and do arts and crafts in a non-academic setting. We hope [students] can gain experiences from their time here and become a more well-rounded person with some creative tools to work with, too,” said Anna Hothai, a Craft Center employee.

UO students can access the craft center for free. For community members, day passes are available. Workshops come at a price but can be valuable to one’s artistic journey.

I’m looking forward to painting more. I don’t know what it will look like or even how good it will be, but I’ll be holding onto the memory I have of how good it feels to paint for years to come.