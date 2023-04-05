Opinion: I’ve struggled with eating for quite some time now. After taking my nutritional anthropology class, eating has become a way to enjoy life, rather than merely survive.

----------

A saying about food coined by Michael Pollan, renowned author and journalist, sticks with me almost every day, every time I eat. It goes, “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”

It’s a simple phrase, but it has taken hold of my eating habits since I first heard it. That was during my nutritional anthropology class at UO, a brilliant class instructed by Dr. Larry Ulibarri.

When I first signed up for that class, I was hesitant about the idea of learning about food from a critical perspective. I had disordered eating habits in high school and felt almost fully recovered from it by that point. I didn’t have a need to count calories anymore because I was quite frankly tired of math and the silly game of calories anyway. I knew a little bit about nutrition — enough to make me a healthy person — but not enough to make educated decisions about what I would and would not feed my body.

This is why I wanted to take nutritional anthropology. I didn’t want to think of food solely as calories and energy, but as the micro and macronutrients that I know them to be now. I wanted to understand what vitamins are important to eat, what chemicals go into our American diet (cheese, meat, etc.) and when the best times to eat certain produce are. I wanted to learn how to treat my body well with the right food not only so I could survive, but so I could get back to enjoying what I eat.

I first learned that I must focus on nutrients rather than calories. I shouldn’t look at a tomato and think of the certain number of calories it holds; I should think about the vitamins and minerals it contains. Most importantly, I should think about what it could do for me. In fact, a tomato provides vitamin C, potassium and several antioxidants that help brain and heart health, among other things.

I learned how truly unhealthy our meat is in the U.S., and it surprised me. Cows bred in the U.S. are fed corn, which is a food cows are not meant to eat, and they experience symptoms from their lifestyle diet such as gas and stress, which then affects how healthy or unhealthy the cows are to eat. Not only this, but due to their poor lifestyle, cows are fed antibiotics, which then increases our immunity to antibiotics. Overall, not a great situation for cows — or us, as Americans consume 30 billion pounds of beef per year.

I think the most crucial thing I learned in this class was that in order to be healthy, there is no exact diet to follow. A healthy lifestyle comes from balance. All I need to do is to make sure I balance the different kinds of vegetables, proteins and carbohydrates I eat with plenty of water to help all functioning parts of my body.

As long as there is variety in the nutrients I consume, I don’t have to rely on a “cheat day” every week. I can balance a nutritious breakfast with eggs, salad and a form of carbohydrate with ice cream.

It’s a freeing idea to not focus on calories anymore. I’ve found myself finally enjoying cooking and the different flavors, textures and combinations that are possible. Food is no longer a negative part of my lifestyle, but a positive, creative and intellectual part of my life. Learning about the nutrients and positive effects they can bring to my body is uplifting and inspires me to continue to eat food — mostly plants — and not too much. Now I eat for the sake of satisfaction, not curing my negative emotions.