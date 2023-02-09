Opinion: With long hair, I didn’t feel like myself. With short hair, I do. That means having to let go of the gender roles I don’t play up to.

For the majority of my life, I’ve had long hair. I didn’t really know what hairstyles were — or meant — when I was younger. And when I grew older, I didn’t have enough personality to decide what style or cut I wanted.

My mom was by my side through all of my haircuts or disasters (we once did a horrible bleach job when I was 7, and I had yellow, muddy colored hair until 8th grade) and has swayed my opinions on hairstyles, too. When I was unsure of what to do with my hair, she would swoop in with an idea that always turned out great.

We tend to disagree when it comes to hair length, though. I cut my hair into a Mick Jagger look during my junior year of high school and received a mixed reaction. So did she, but she didn’t favor the idea in the first place. I grew my hair back to a long look, and she loved it — I can hear her now, saying how much she adores the coloring of my long hair.

However, I still had mixed feelings about my hair. With short hair, I felt too masculine and outside of my comfort zone as far as style goes. With long hair, it was the opposite: I felt too feminine and within my comfort zone.

I didn’t know what to do. I felt trapped by this expectation that in order to look feminine, to truly look like a woman, I must have long hair. Sure, I felt like a woman. But I didn’t feel like the woman I wanted to be. I have always embraced an alternative fashion style, wearing clothing that went against the gendered status quo of what a woman should or shouldn’t wear. Why couldn’t I adapt this to my hairstyle?

I mulled over this dilemma for months — through a long, hot summer of sweat and my long hair sticking to my neck all the time. The heat forced me to cut the inches off. I’d like to believe I did too. I went with a bob that summer and just recently chopped my hair the shortest I’ve ever gone: a pixie cut. Again, the weather is at odds with me as my neck and ears are now exposed to the brittling cold, but overall I have loved this cut to my core.

Since cutting my hair into a pixie, I’ve felt the most in tune with my femininity I have felt in a while. I’ve felt more confident because I’m showcasing my true style and self — and I’ve also become more inspired. When looking in the mirror, my cut reminds me of great actresses in equally as great films: Audrey Hepburn in “Roman Holiday” or Jean Seberg in “Breathless.”

I feel cut from — literally — the gender roles placed on women to look a certain way, and it’s scary and freeing at the same time. Just this week, I was mistaken for a guy and felt a little deflated. But I realized that I was breaking down gender norms in real-time — maybe that person went away from that conversation with a bit more caution to mistaking a woman (or nonbinary person) as a man solely based upon their haircut.

Annabelle Higgins, a freshman at UO studying political science, has had her fair share of challenging beauty and gender norms.

“I’ve buzzed my hair three times. It was like saying ‘fuck you’ to society and the beauty standards you have for me. It was very intense and scary,” Annabelle said. “My entire life, I’ve had long hair. It felt uncomfortable — I felt it made me look like the more standard form of beauty. Then my friend buzzed their head, and I thought, ‘you can do that?’”

Cutting or buzzing your hair showcases your eyes more. The lack of hair serves purpose as a weapon toward the world instead of protection. If you’re sad, everyone will know –– same if you laugh or shout or sing. Living with short hair means less time spent in front of the mirror and more time spent elsewhere. Having short hair as a woman or nonbinary person confuses people and inspires them simultaneously.

I’m not getting on my hands and knees asking every woman to cut their hair right now. But for the woman who feels insecure with her femininity or identity and has been looking at those scissors more and more, go for it. After all, its hair: It will grow back.