Opinion: My legs were made for walking. Shouldn’t that be what they’ll do?

The day I turned 16, all I could think about was how it would feel to finally have the freedom to drive around wherever I wanted, whenever I wanted. The thought commanded me to be prepped and ready to go for my driver’s test and get on the road. Months after I received my license, the novelty of driving wore off. It became a chore, a lonely, isolating activity.

The perceived notion that driving equals freedom has been popular within the U.S. for quite some time now. The freedom of driving dates back to as early as the 1920s. Around this time, having a car was a social luxury that only the richest could afford. Driving far, far away was romanticized in 1920s novels such as “The Great Gatsby,” in which its socialite characters were known to drive long ways from New York City to its outer limits just to have fun on the way. Fast forward from the Great Depression, and America was on its way to suburban expansion. This meant a great deal of infrastructure, highway building and remodels on urban development to come.

Our modern take on car culture is that it is required. That infrastructure boom of the 1920s and 1950s cemented (literally) American car culture and has made its citizens work around or against it ever since. For instance, 95% of American households today own a car and 85% use a car to travel to work. How could they not? The only major public transportation system in the United States lies in New York City, and even then its transportation is subpar — with derailings, break-downs and untimely arrivals are given.

As for the rest of the U.S., its cities and towns don’t have the proper design to truly adapt to pedestrian or bike-friendly transportation systems. Los Angeles and its sprawling neighborhoods are roughly the size of Amsterdam, the biking capital of the world. Yet there is no adequate biking infrastructure in LA that compares to Amsterdam. Though pushes have been made to better its public transportation, Angelenos still by and far rely on cars to get around.

The reality of American transportation is that cars are the driving force for infrastructure, not people. American cities and towns are designed for the ease of car transportation, with the continuous expansion of roads and highways. Though there are sidewalks to walk on in almost every city, they’re narrow and often lead to nowhere.

“Houston is a very car-centric city,” Louise Jones, a junior at UO and Houston-native, said. “If you don't have a car, you can technically get around. But the bus system isn't very good. Besides the buses, there's no other public transportation.”

With how large most major cities are in the United States, it can be difficult to work around how to produce a public transportation system surmountable to the city’s size. With a lack of public transportation comes the burden of having to find an affordable car, rely on it, upkeep its maintenance and budget for gas. Not only that, but it can be difficult to walk to work if it’s 41 miles worth of walking each day.

Yet that’s the statistic for the average American commuter. If the average amount of commuting mileage were to be decreased, more people would consider ditching their vehicles. It would help their mental health, too.

“Think about it. If you're walking a mile everyday, it can decrease your risk of depression, anxiety and heart disease. Physically and mentally, it's healthier. People in Houston like to believe they’re happy. [But really], not so much,” Jones said.

Public transportation also grants the ability to see people in one’s community, talk with others or just relax and enjoy the ride. Everytime I step into my car I feel so alone driving down the paved streets, seeing little-to-no pedestrians or people in my community.

Though it’s nice to take my car for a spin and listen to music at full blast from time to time, I’m tired of having to rely on it for everything. I feel more and more as if the isolation from my community that my car brings and the payments for gas, maintenance and parking it needs isn’t freedom, but a burden. My legs were made for walking. Shouldn’t that be what they’ll do?