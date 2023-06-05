Opinion: The dangerous stereotype of pit bulls isn’t centered around their appearance but rather a racist background.

----------

Long-lived myths about pit bulls continue to float around society: “Pit bulls are the most dangerous dog breed” and “They have locking jaws.” Everyone has been warned at least once about their “vicious bites, up to 740 pounds of pressure per square inch.”

All of the myths are false. The anatomical structure of their jaws is incapable of this. But it goes beyond just anatomy; the endless misconceptions promote the negative stigmatization of pit bulls.

Let’s debunk. Pit bulls are not biologically more aggressive than any other dog breed. A golden retriever or a miniature poodle can be just as dangerous. It all comes back to socialization.

Jeff Wright, a trainer at the Greenhill Humane Society, works with dogs from various backgrounds and personalities. His biggest projects are neglected, untrained or abused dogs who aren’t ready to be adopted.

“Just like people, dogs have development stages between four weeks and 16 weeks where they learn how to socialize and be around other people and other dogs. So if they aren’t properly socialized during that time, they’re going to react to situations fear-based,” Wright said.

An undersocialized pit bull isn’t always aggressive, either. Untrained dogs are notorious for jumping and mouthing. However, it stems from awkwardness and social anxiety, according to Wright. To help the rehabilitation process, the Humane Society relies on foster homes.

Wright recently encountered a severe case with a dog. Just a puppy, Gracie came into the shelter fearful and aggressive. This is abnormal behavior for a young dog.

“She was growling at me, which is a huge red flag. She should be curious. So I sent her to a foster home, where they integrated her with their dogs and potty trained her. Gracie just got adopted the other day,” Wright said.

Any “aggressive” dog can be properly trained. It’s not genetic. Unfortunately, the stigmatization of pit bulls goes further than their overpopulation in animal shelters.

Many know pit bulls were historically used in dog fighting, yet it wasn’t until the 1970s that the stigma started expanding. As urban areas struggled, poorer residents, often Black and Latino, searched for protection and companionship. With a large number of pit bulls in animal shelters, they became the popular breed in poorer neighborhoods.

A decade later, America entered the War on Drugs. The media was obsessed over covering the “ghetto,” or poorer neighborhoods. Pit bulls were advertised as vicious animals as they were the popular urban dog. They were often exhibited having large fangs with a title above saying “BEWARE OF DOG.”

This paralleled the portrayal of Black and Latino men, who were treated as “toxic carriers of drug addiction and social dysfunction.” The American pit bull became an extension of the racism against people of color.

The breed is most likely to be targeted by Breed Specific Legislation. This generates multiple struggles for both the dog and the owner. For example, some housing legally bans all types of pit bulls. This creates housing issues for owners, as they’re excluded from properties for simply owning a pit bull.

Pit bulls also fall victim to murder, specifically by the police force. American police are notorious for executing dogs on search warrants. There are times the dogs react aggressively. And there are many other times when they don’t, such as Dutchess, a rescue dog who approached a police officer in a friendly manner and was instantly shot.

Because of these dangerous stereotypes, pit bulls are subject to mistreatment and torture. The historical racism of Black and Latino populations persists today. And pit bulls are only one example, demonstrating the ongoing effects of racial discrimination within America.

The image of the pit bull has improved in the past few years, but not for the right reasons. They’re now termed “nanny dogs” in a public relations campaign. They advertise Helen Keller and Fred Astaire as pit bull owners in an attempt to break the stigmatization.

Reestablishing the pit bull name is important. But dissociating them from people of color is the wrong direction. The underlying truth of clearing the stigma of pit bulls is addressing the racism underneath.