Opinion: Men are big advocates for listening to rap music but refuse to support women rappers.

----------

The highly anticipated 2023 Grammy nominations were finally released Nov. 15, creating much controversy around the rap industry. The most notable awards for the rap genre are Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album. The nominations this year covered a few fan favorites, such as Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” and Future’s “I Never Liked You.” Unsurprisingly, not one woman rapper was nominated for either award.

Rap fanatics were disappointed to learn Megan Thee Stallion received no nominations for her 2022 album, “Traumazine.” After all, the album debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200.

The invisible line between women and the rap industry has been a problem forever. Rap continues to be a male-dominated genre, by both performers and fans. Over 6.7 million listeners voted for “The Greatest Rappers of All Time,” resulting in only three women rappers ranked in the top 100.

The biggest question is why these talented women aren’t recognized. Nicki Minaj is notorious for writing all of her verses, absolutely crushing every track. In comparison, a lot of rappers need “ghostwriters” to write their verses for them. One of the biggest scandals occurred on Drake’s newest album, “Her Loss,” where he dissed Megan Thee Stallion for getting shot in the foot. At the same time, Megan was credited on one of the album’s tracks, where 21 Savage sampled a verse from her song, “Savage.”

A lot of men just don’t listen to women rappers. Whether they aren’t exposed or simply don’t like it, women rappers struggle with bringing in male listeners.

I walked around the University of Oregon campus and asked a few men who their top four favorite rappers were. When the list only consisted of men, I asked if there was any particular reason why a woman wasn’t included. The main conclusion they came to was a lack of exposure. “It’s not that I don’t like it. I just don’t hear it often. When my friends are playing stuff, it’s not usually female artists,” Eli Podell, a freshman at UO, said.

One student said he doesn’t follow women rappers, but rather listens to “mainstream rap music” and “traditional rap.” When male listeners think about the face of the industry and what’s popular, women rappers are often forgotten.

Regardless of what the reason is, a man who doesn’t like women rappers is a red flag. Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj are the queens of rap. Beyonce and Doja Cat incorporate an upbeat, pop sound. Flo Milli and Saweetie create the perfect “getting ready for a night out” vibe. Each of these artists bring a unique sound to the rap industry. To group them all into one category based on gender limits their individuality.

Lucas Coan, a junior at UO, broke the fourth wall, as he is a big fan of Rico Nasty. The artist established a successful career for herself by blending different sounds, creating a whole new style in the rap industry. Coan thinks men steer clear from women rappers because they can’t relate to them. “It’s a social thing where they subconsciously think if they listen to a female rapper that gives them feminine characteristics. It all goes back to toxic masculinity and not being comfortable in your own skin,” Coan said.

When you boil it down, toxic masculinity is the root cause. Men aren’t exposed to women rappers because their music isn’t deemed “acceptable” to masculine standards. They want to relate to songs about having a lot of side chicks and doing drugs, not being a “hot girl.” Even when we both know that isn’t true.

Personally, the greenest flag is a man who can sing-along to Cardi B in the car with me — not a man who worries that listening to women rappers will undermine his fragile masculinity.