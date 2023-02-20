Opinion: International countries hold responsibility after an earthquake leaves Turkey and Syria in massive destruction and devastation.

Disaster struck on Feb. 6 when an earthquake hit Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. With a magnitude of 7.8, followed by an aftershock of 7.5, cities and infrastructures collapsed. More than 36,000 Turkish and Syrian people were killed.

In response, international countries sent rescue teams to find survivors and help those in need. Search teams have been pulling out victims from the rubble a full week since the quake. Survivors are receiving immediate medical attention. The freezing cold temperatures have contributed to the chaos, forcing groups to huddle together to survive.

The U.S. pledged $85 million in aid to support these efforts. However, Stephen Allen, leader of a U.S. rescue team, acknowledges this pledge will “go out very, very quickly.” In an All Things Considered interview, Allen said, “People are sleeping in makeshift shelters… People have been evacuated from [Adiyaman] to neighboring provinces and as far as Ankara to receive medical treatment. Hospitals are very crowded in the region.”

The level of destruction is so high due to the lack of wealth in Turkey and Syria. Rich countries invest in strong buildings, weather prediction and rapid humanitarian response. Yet Turkey and Syria have a high concentration of old, inflexible, concrete buildings that aren’t earthquake-proof.

Harinder Kaur Khalsa, a University of Oregon faculty member, specializes in the Turkish language and culture. Khalsa believes the Turkish-Syrian governments need to do things more properly to better prepare. For example, “listening to scientists who have been warning the government about the high probability of an upcoming disaster. Not issuing construction amnesty just before elections… I wish there were an international law for building disaster resistant structures,” Khalsa said.

Aside from the infrastructure, much of the population is displaced and homeless. Children are left without their parents, according to Khalsa. Many survivors refuse to return home, as the buildings could collapse on them any minute. Ultimately, the recovery process will be a long haul. Khalsa predicts restoration could take up to 10 years.

“The aid has to be sustainable because the healing and reconstruction are going to be a long and really painful process. So I hope both governmental and nongovernmental organizations, not just in the U.S. but the whole world, keep helping people,” Khalsa said.

While the international aid is helping the devastation, it must stay continuous. The first step is distributing medical treatment across the region to establish health and safety amongst the survivors. Once the panic settles, Turkey and Syria must enter a reconstruction era.

Ten cities and everything in between are left to rubble, according to Khalsa. The tragedy brings traumatic effects upon the population, meaning physiological healing is essential in moving forward. Turkey and Syria will require international assistance as they rebuild and reestablish their societies.

It doesn’t matter if this tragedy happened in a neighboring country or across the world. The world holds to an obligation. Turkey and Syria experienced a great loss, affecting thousands of lives. “I think the responsibility falls on all humanity where everyone does their part in the best way,” Khalsa said.