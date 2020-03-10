For spring break, you may be traveling somewhere for vacation or simply visiting home. Regardless of your plans, or lack thereof, you should use this free time to volunteer for your community.
In the United States, 25% of the adult population volunteer their time, talents and energy to make a difference in their community. However, 20- to 24-year-olds have the lowest rates of volunteering among the total population, accounting for just 18.4% of volunteers as of 2019.
Volunteering can connect you with other people, improve your mind and body, advance your career and bring fulfillment to your life. There is also substantial benefit in volunteering because you can add it to your resume.
There are resources on the UO campus to help you find a volunteer position that works for you, such as the Holden Center in the EMU, as well as countless places to volunteer away from campus. Finding a place to spend your time and energy is valuable and can make your time volunteering have a more meaningful impact.
There are various places to spend your time on the UO campus, in the Eugene community and your hometown during spring break even if you are not from the area. Assistant Professor Dyana Mason, PhD at the UO says, “I would encourage students to look for things that they already care about.” It will likely engage you and sway you to participate again.
Volunteering has been shown to promote overall well-being and encourage an interconnected community. Few people realize that volunteering is more than helping others – it helps you, too. According to the Mayo Clinic, volunteering can reduce stress and depression.
Improved mental health is an important result of participating in the community. Western Connecticut State University says community service can “provide a healthy boost to your self-confidence, self-esteem, and life satisfaction.” Doing good for others creates a sense of accomplishment and improved personal well-being.
You can help feed the hungry in Eugene by volunteering for FOOD for Lane County. As a nonprofit organization, their mission is to engage the community to create greater access to food for those that need it. Programs like “Meals on Wheels” and engaging in “Nutrition Education” are just two examples of the diverse opportunities available for different ages and interests of individuals.
As a student, you can be a part of the change you want to see by participating in your community. FOOD for Lane County, like many other nonprofits, “works with elected officials to share information on the impact of food insecurity in our community, and to support policy solutions to put our neighbors in need on the road to healthy, hunger-free lives,” according to the FLC website.
By volunteering, you gain a better sense of what you want to do with your life. Mason says, “You can grow your confidence, develop workplace skills and students can grow in their sense of purpose through interning and volunteering.”
Students have many opportunities to help themselves, their communities and the people around them. If you are hesitant to engage in the community, just “go with a friend,” says Mason.