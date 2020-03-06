The end of winter term is upon us, and the weight of our responsibilities can feel heavy as we start cramming for finals. However, it doesn’t have to be so bad if we put ourselves in the right environment.
In light of recent studies, Benedict Carey from The New York Times says, “Instead of sticking to one study location, simply alternating the room where a person studies improves retention.” This is a great first step in getting ready for finals.
Straining your eyes in a brightly lit room is exhausting. However, there are an abundance of buildings, courtyards and benches around campus that offer natural lighting. Elemental Green online says, “A naturally lit space will help you be more productive than an artificially lit work environment.”
Apart from lighting, ambiance and amenities are important too. There are some spots on campus that are far from resources such as food, beverages, outlets, bathroom facilities and other essential resources that will affect our productivity while studying. With finals around the corner, it is crucial that we choose our study environments wisely.
First on the list is the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. There is an atrium just inside the museum beyond the priceless art and quaint cafe. It is not far from the main doors and only requires a bit of curiosity to find.
The atrium gives you a view of the sky while still providing a roof over your head. You can sit outside on a rainy day and remain dry or enjoy the sunshine while you lean against the tall white columns. In the middle of the space lies a beautiful small pool lined with a brick bench. You can make yourself comfortable next to a column and count the pennies at the bottom of the pool while you collect your thoughts.
The Allan Price Science Commons and Research Library, otherwise known as the “Science Library”, is another underrated and often undiscovered spot on campus that students should check out. Natural light floods through the windows due to the endless glass and smart architecture of the building.
“They have the best coffee on campus,” UO student Isabella Turchiarolo said. .
Although there are many places already known to the majority of students, there are places to study that are often untouched in busy buildings. On the third and fourth floor of the Lillis Business Complex, there are tables and chairs next to the 4-story high windows overlooking the beautiful green quad. It is mostly quiet in the complex and hardly disrupted by the occasional clamor of the coffeeshop.
At Tykeson Hall, the modern architecture is unique to campus and offers a different experience than most other spaces. On the first floor of the building, there is an impressive amount of places to get comfortable, study and enjoy an espresso from the coffee shop. Apart from these amenities, the natural light that hits every floor makes it a peaceful and comfortable place to be.
On the second floor of Tykeson Hall, there are unique chairs overlooking the eastern side of the quad with outlets to charge your phone or laptop. On the third floor, there is a balcony for basking in the sun and getting fresh air.
When Oregon weather prevents us from being outside, there are plenty of other places to curate a study spot. Put yourself in the right environment and you’ll have a productive study session.