This piece reflects the views of the author, Dr. Donald Dexter, and not those of Emerald Media Group. Send your columns or submissions about our content or campus issues to letters@dailyemerald.com.

The impending permanent closure of the PeaceHealth Sleep Center at RiverBend on July 21, 2023 causes me great concern for the health of our community. With a population of more than 380,000 residents, Lane County has limited access to care for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. But closing one of the three existing sleep centers will further restrict access to care in our community. This shortage is not going to change in the foreseeable future.

Like many aspects of health, maintaining wellness and preventative care against disease is the best thing we can do. Nothing good has ever come from poor sleep, and most poor health conditions have some link to inadequate, non-restorative sleep. Many people can significantly improve their health by improving their sleep, making a determined effort to defend sleep and following some simple and basic wellness practices: maintain a healthy diet, properly hydrate, breathe, move (outside is best) and seek out social and spiritual connection.

If we can’t increase the capacity of the healthcare system, then collectively we might be able to reduce the demand by practicing wellness, and that’s a win for our community. Sleep well, be well. Good sleep can become great medicine.

—Dr. Donald Dexter, Diplomate, American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine

Eugene Dental Sleep Center