Opinion: It’s 2023, and I wish white students would understand why it’s not their place to say the N-word.

Going to a predominantly white institution, there are certain things that you notice –– like the overwhelming amount of white people and the taboo of them wanting to say the N-word. Members of the Black community wanted to take the power of the N-word back, turning it into a rather positive meaning instead of degrading slur which it always will be.

The N-word appearing in songs, art and Black television shows makes white people wonder “if they can say it –– why can’t I?” This taboo aspect makes it more appealing to non-Black people to want to say the word, especially when African Americans say not to use it. African Americans have never received justice or have been respected in America.

At this point, I’ve been attending the University of Oregon for at least three years, and I have felt segregated on my own college campus since I was a freshman.

Over the years, I’ve noticed that, at many fraternity parties and apartment parties, white students feel the need to say the N-word because they do not think there are any Black students around. Whether it’s actually the N-word or a simple term like “Negro,” saying those words is so appealing to non-Black people because it’s a forbidden word they cannot say. They want to constantly bend the rules to be “a part of African American culture.”

Appealing. For example, when Black artists use the N-word in their songs, many non-Black people think ”well, it’s just a song,” and do not care about the history behind what they are saying. Non-Black people who use the N-word have this fascination of being in the community but do not want to be Black when serious times come.

Growing up, I did not say the N-word or other terms referring to it because I didn’t personally feel comfortable using it.

Though I do say it from time to time, I stop when my non-Black friends see my comfortability using the word. Once the word becomes a part of the vocabulary and people start to hear it often, they want to adapt to it. Similar to how you adapt your friends' behaviors once you constantly hangout with them.

My comfortability is not yours. It’s a Black student’s choice to say the word or not.

It’s not non-Black people’s place to say the word.

You may be asking yourself why I am writing about this in 2023, but I’ve seen a handful of people say “Negro” just because my other Black friends and I are comfortable saying that word.

The N-word is so desirable to non-Black people because of how African Americans softened the word to use as their own.

White people: saying the N-word does not make you a homie. You will never be able to say it the same way African Americans do. We do not have the same experiences.

UO prides itself on being an I.D.E.A.L campus, even though many of the white students feel the need to say words like the N-word or “Negro.”

We’re all at least 18 years old by now. We’re all adults. And we know the difference between what to say and what to not say.

Listen to your Black friends, and stay in your place.

Editor’s Note: Amyah Millner is a copy editor and member of the social media team within Emerald Media Group. This piece has been categorized as a guest viewpoint because she is not an active member of the opinion desk.