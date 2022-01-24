Letters re “Opinion: Dutch Bros. founder robs income from Native tribes” (Jan. 5)
Dutch Bros. co-founder Travis Boersma plans to establish 225 betting terminals that would be used for betting on horse racing at the Flying Lark, an entertainment complex in Grants Pass. Oregon tribes say the betting terminals would illegally cut into their casino revenue which is used to provide public services.
In an opinion column, Emerald columnist Emma J Nelson argues that Boersma’s plan would unethically rob Oregon’s Indigenous tribes and urges readers to Boycott Dutch Bros. Coffee.
To the editor:
I am disappointed that this business is being blocked from opening. I have a daughter. She's a single mom with two teenagers buying a home. She was hired to work at the Flying Lark. Now, the Native Americans are worried about losing money. The casinos are busy no matter what. She is depending on this job. I feel it would be good for the city of Grants Pass. I beg of you, please let my daughter work. She has to support her kids and feed them. Since this has been put on hold, she is becoming nervous worrying about what's next. She is not the only person feeling this way. There are other families depending on this business to open as well. Thank you.
Lisa Nielson
Gold Hill, Oregon
To the editor:
The Oregon Lottery wasn't mentioned. The state lottery would be among our “Tribes of Oregon” that stand to lose. I expected a statement from it first and foremost. I'll do my part and encourage the boycott, and I hope to see more updates and also be present at any meetings. Thank You.
Torrie Nelson
Portland, Oregon
To the editor:
I agree with your article. Native Americans have been mistreated long enough. Dutch Bros. should instead invest in affordable housing. It seems our state doesn't care about the major problem of rising costs for housing. Instead, more mansions go up while the low income become homeless.
Adrienne Boutin
Medford, Oregon
To the editor:
Regarding the Flying Lark and Travis B: Let it be known this guy is also trying to save an industry that was run out of business via Native American casinos and the Oregon state lottery. How many thousands of jobs were lost in this state in the horse and Greyhound racing industries when casinos and video gambling terminals were allowed in every bar and restaurant in this state. Instead of trying to paint this guy as some evil, greedy individual, I suggest this paper and editorial writer do a little research on what Native American gaming and the Oregon Lottery have done to destroy lives in this state via these regressive forms of entertainment. I don't know Travis. But I do know he has a deep seeded love for horse racing and the industry as a whole, and he's trying to save it along with countless jobs –– not make more money. Frankly, any money he would make from horse racing in Grants Pass or the [historic horse racing terminals] is almost laughable compared to his coffee empire, and most of the money he would make is going to be reinvested in racing by supplementing the purses that the horses run for. The editorial in this paper is highly naive and misguided.
James Maass
Beaverton, Oregon
Editor’s note: the story in question, “Opinion: Dutch Bros. founder robs income from Native tribes,” is an opinion column, not an editorial. It reflects the opinion of an individual opinion writer rather than an editorial board or the Emerald as a whole.