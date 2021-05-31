Hello out there Emerald readers. If you missed the byline, my name is Sophia Edelblute Capps, and despite all the times I thought I wouldn't make it, I'm graduating from the University of Oregon. Before I get sentimental, I would like to say thank you. It's because of our wonderful readers that I have had a job throughout my years at UO and met some of the most charismatic people. I hope my little blurb might inspire you or make you laugh or just prove entertaining on a morning commute. Regardless, here is my short story.
When I arrived at the UO's School of Journalism and Communication, I was nothing short of a terrified freshman intimidated by everything around me. I feared I would never do anything worthwhile or noteworthy.
Then, like the morning sun, the Daily Emerald shone into my life. There might have been a paper lying around or a mention in one of my SOJC classes. Regardless, the Emerald may be one of the best things, if not the best thing, to happen in my college career.
After learning about the Emerald, I looked through the positions available. I could be a reporter, but I didn't have much experience — if any — writing. I could be a photographer, but I had never picked up a camera fancier than my iPhone 6s. What could I, a relative noob to anything journalism, do for the Emerald? I scanned the list and saw “copy editor.” That sounded fun. Grammar trivia was my thing! I could do that.
And I did do that. I did that for two years and had an absolute blast. I made friends with people on the copy editing desk and others in the newsroom. I branched out to join our street team, handing out newspapers and helping run events. By the time my senior year rolled around, I was the copy chief. I worked on the regular with some of the most amazing people I've ever met. If I had the word count I'd write a page about each and every one of my co-workers and how awesome I think they are. Unfortunately I don't have that much space, and I know if I only called out one or two I'd miss a lot more.
So I won't do shoutouts, but you know who you are. All of you wonderful people who make the Emerald go round, I appreciate you more than you may ever know. And to those of you graduating this year, I can't wait to see the amazing places you end up.
Personally, I don't have a long list of post-grad plans or a fancy New York Times internship lined up. But I think that's okay. When I joined the Emerald I thought, “I'm just a copy editor.” Now I know there's no “just” in that phrase. I'm a copy editor, and I'd be willing to bet I know more grammar rules than is reasonable, could beat anyone at grammar trivia and 100% plan on unironically debating the Oxford comma for the rest of my life.
The point is, I love the Emerald. I'll miss it terribly and will definitely stop by to annoy future staff. But, for now and forever, I will be grateful for every moment, every deadline and every person, from the street team members to the editor in chief.