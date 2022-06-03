Farewell, UO: Marcus Ren

Seven years ago, I came to the United States alone from China as an international student with the bare minimum ability to understand English, yet I managed to survive and attended college here.

About two years ago, I was struggling with my career path and future. An old friend of mine — Emily Chan, the former food reporter at the Daily Emerald — pulled me into the Daily Emerald as a videographer.

At the time, I was a shy guy who was still learning the ins and outs of filmmaking. Two years later, who would’ve thought that guy was to become the video production manager at the Daily Emerald and film all the cool videos during his time here?

It’s been a bitter-sweet journey — I’m sure, this too, speaks for many other people who worked hard during the pandemic as we were tested against all kinds of challenges. As a lost student who was trying to figure out his career path in the middle of the pandemic, the Daily Emerald helped me to find my love in filmmaking and pushed me to succeed in my career.

It’s safe to say I was fortunate enough to be part of this spectacular newsroom gathered with people with the same aspirations and dreams.

Despite the challenges and hardship of COVID-19, this special time created a stronger bond for all of us and forged us to be more resilient than ever. I am proud of all the great videos my videographers and I created during this difficult time.

After years of practice in the filmmaking field, I have decided to shift my focus to the art direction in advertising. However, I’m thankful for all the experience I learned as a filmmaker that makes me a better art director.

As time marks the coda of my chapter at the University of Oregon, I want to thank everyone who helped, supported and inspired me during my time as a student. Now, it’s time to bid farewell to my college life and leave the legacy behind. Onward to my next chapter as an art director in advertising — hooray!