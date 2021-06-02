Ever since I was young, I have been fascinated with taking pictures.
At home, the family camera quickly filled up with photos of everything I could get my hands on. To my family members’ dismay, this often included my dogs. I learned from and assisted my father in his career as a professional photographer, and I had the privilege of borrowing his equipment and knowledge as I explored the realm of photography.
As I grew up, the camera became a bigger tool, one with which to discover what the world meant to me. This transformed into a love of the camera, a partnership with the lens. It was my outlet and my shield. At the University of Oregon, my camera was almost a sense of protection as I explored campus and met new people.
I vividly remember the first day that I encountered the Daily Emerald booth during my freshman year IntroDUCKtion. Later that month, I interviewed for a position and began my four-year journey as a photographer for the Emerald. I got to experience college in a way that many others did not; from being surrounded by the deafening sound of “shout” during sporting events (and dodging basketballs and footballs), sitting down with local restaurant owners, to chasing marches and rallies in the streets, the Emerald provided rare and amazing opportunities.
It has been both a challenge and a reward to navigate the artistic and professional standards of photojournalism. I have loved being able to translate my perspective and creativity into work that effectively tells a story.
During my years at UO, I have completed a bachelor’s degree in advertising, along with three minors in Spanish, computer information technology and political science. Over time, my work also became my means of making a difference in the world. That’s why I pursued advertising. I love that pieces of multimedia have the power to reach across divides and illuminate the realities of this world.
To me, photojournalism is much more than finding the perfect angle or lighting; it’s determining how to best portray the soul of everything represented through the camera lens. These moments are too important to lose in the single click of a shutter.
I am beyond grateful for the support that I have received over the years from my parents, family, friends, mentors and professors. The UO and the Emerald have led me to some of the best and most talented people I know, and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without any of them.
To the Emerald, UO and everyone I encountered along the way, thank you.