Farewell, UO: Kira Chan

During my first week of college at the University of Oregon, I joined the Daily Emerald as a designer. Three years later, it’s my last week of college and I’m writing this farewell as the Design Editor. I have so many wonderful memories here and it’s hard to say goodbye.

I still remember the day I learned about the Emerald. The story is simple but it changed my college trajectory. A friend at my high school newspaper was a student at UO, two years ahead of me. She was working as a copy editor for the Daily Emerald. We had a political science class together and she told me about a designer role open at the paper. I applied, and the rest is history. Thank you, Ally, for bringing me to the Emerald!

When I first started designing the weekly paper, everything was fast. I quickly learned how a real newsroom functions, and it was equally overwhelming and exciting. I did this role for about 6 months but the designer position was cut when Covid-19 hit. I came into the design editor role in mid-2020 when the paper came back, and I had no idea what I was doing. We were re-entering the print world and I had one person newly hired on my desk. We faced some challenges but the support and encouragement at the Emerald is what kept me motivated. Now, I have the best design team ever and they make this job so fun. I love print journalism and seeing stories come to life, and I’m fortunate that I was part of such a historic newspaper.

As I reflect on my time at the University of Oregon, I feel nothing but gratitude. I’m completing a double major in Advertising and Political Science, wrote an honors thesis and was part of some amazing organizations, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of those around me. I feel lucky to interact with such intelligent coworkers, classmates, professors and mentors. Every single person that I’ve encountered at the Emerald has a special relationship that I will hold with me. My amazing EICs, Ryan, Sarah-Mae and Hannarose, truly embody what it means to be a leader and I would not have been able to do my job without them.

I’ll miss walking up the endless stairs (seriously, so many stairs…) of the EMU to the EMG office and the chaotic Sunday production days. I’m sad to be leaving some of the best friendships I’ve made in college at the EMG, but I have nothing but love and excitement for what’s to come for the Daily Emerald.