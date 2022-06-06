Farewell, UO: Jael Calloway

That’s a wrap!

I truly can’t believe my time here at the Daily Emerald has come to an end — being this year’s managing editor has truly shaped my life for the better. As I reflect, there’s only one way I can express just how special this experience has been: through my gratitude

Thank you to my family, specifically my three parents: Joseph, Lisa and Andy. You three have watched me grow up and have given me unconditional love and support for two decades. You are the people to pick me up at my lowest and encourage me at my highest. Dad, I’ll never forget waking up at 4 a.m. to eat waffles and watch Strawberry Shortcake before school with you. Mom, I’ll never forget playing our princess game on the PlayStation together, even though it was ten minutes past my bedtime. Andy, I’ll never forget the pride I felt when I heard you call me your daughter for the first time to your friends. I am who I am because of you three, and I’ll never be able to thank you enough.

Thank you to all the friends and mentors I’ve made, both at and outside of the Emerald. Three years ago I would’ve never believed that I would have ended college with such special, kind, intelligent, compassionate, loving, AMAZING people by my side. I can’t thank you all enough for supporting and loving me at my worst and best. You all deserve the world.

Thank you to my two favorite ladies in the office, Shelly and Kathy. You two took me under your wings and quickly became people I looked up to. I’ll miss showing you what socks I’m wearing and eating birthday cake (when we know we really should be working). I have so much love for you two and everything you’ve done for me.

Thank you to my two favorite guys in the office, Bill and Sam. You two have made the office a lighter place, always leaving room for laughter. Sam, I’m still upset you weren’t on the Bachelorette, and Bill, I’ll always remember your nickname (which I will keep confidential in order to stay on your good side).

And a super special thanks to Sarah-Mae McCullough, Anna Mattson and Sam Nguyen for everything. From coffee on Sundays to chatting on the office couch to collectively stressing over getting stories finalized to getting too competitive over Disney Scene-It — thank you for being my best friends as we finish out this chapter together. You three have a piece of my heart now and forever.

And to our new Editor-in-Chief Hannarose, thank you for keeping the passion alive! You are destined to do great things, and I can’t wait to see where your brilliance takes the newsroom.

Looking back is bittersweet. I love seeing the growth I’ve made and the opportunities that lie ahead. I hate knowing that this chapter is ending, along with any sliver of my childhood that I had left. But I can be comforted knowing as I walk across the stage to get my diploma, the love, wisdom, humor and compassion I’ve gained will be with me for the rest of my life — and for that, I am truly, truly thankful.